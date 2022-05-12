PHOTOS: Hunky Johnny Sibilly gets revealing before his “Queer as Folk” premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly)

Early into his career, Johnny Sibilly thought that he’d have to “butch it up in order to be taken seriously” as an actor, he recently admitted. His acting coach told him that, because queer actors were afraid of being typecast, they would often turn down queer roles, only to have those roles taken by straight actors.

It was then that he decided to lean into roles that broke him out of the butch mold. Since then, he has excelled at playing nuanced queer roles that complicate LGBTQ stereotypes.

He played Costas Perez, a dignified but declining HIV patient, in Ryan Murphy‘s very-trans ballroom series Pose; and Wilson, a water maintenance worker who forms an odd-couple relationship with a workaholic businessman, in the dramedy series Hacks. Sibilly will also play Noah, a lawyer who is less put together than he seems, in the upcoming Queer As Folk reboot series.

“It really does feel great [playing queer roles], especially because you’re telling stories,” Sibilly said. “A lot of them are groundbreaking, but some of them are just regular, mundane, and the boringness of being queer, which is fun too because every story doesn’t need to be groundbreaking. Sometimes our stories just need to be told in the most normal, whatever that means, in ways that make it so relatable to not only our queer family, but everyone else too.”

The actor, who is of Cuban and Dominican descent, has also embraced LGBTQ activism, standing up for the rights of queer people, sex workers, and indigenous people, as well as standing against instances of transphobia and anti-Blackness.

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock on June 9.

