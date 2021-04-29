PHOTOS: Ricky Martin goes full leather daddy

Remember when Ricky Martin proclaimed, “when bored, bleach,” while showing off his new, blond beard?

Rhetorical question, of course you do. And it’s back! (Sort of.)

Around the same time he bleached while bored, the singer and actor was busy shooting a magazine cover for British publication Schön!

Martin embraced his inner leather daddy for the shoot, which also found him rocking high-waisted Jean Paul Gaultier jeans, a tank top, or no clothes at all.

Check out several shots below: