PHOTOS: Ricky Martin goes full leather daddy

Remember when Ricky Martin proclaimed, “when bored, bleach,” while showing off his new, blond beard?
Rhetorical question, of course you do. And it’s back! (Sort of.)
Around the same time he bleached while bored, the singer and actor was busy shooting a magazine cover for British publication Schön!
Martin embraced his inner leather daddy for the shoot, which also found him rocking high-waisted Jean Paul Gaultier jeans, a tank top, or no clothes at all.
Check out several shots below:
???
.@SchonMagazine
.
photography. #_isaacanthony #earlymorningriot
fashion. #dvlstylist
talent. #ricky_martin
hair. #joelolvierohair
make up. #hanicbeauty
photography assistants. Carolina Salazar + John Batchine.
Words: #ThePatrickclark#allaboutmusic pic.twitter.com/0VYOZ3KQh6
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 27, 2021
Always fun with @dvlstylist. This time for @schonmagazine
.
photography. @_isaacanthony @earlymorningriot
fashion. @dvlstylist
talent. @ricky_martin
hair. @joelolvierohair
make up. @hanicbeauty
photography assistants. Carolina Salazar + John Batchine pic.twitter.com/D1vO25R20P
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 27, 2021
More from @schonmagazine
?: #_isaacanthony
?: #dvlstylist
?????:#joelolvierohair
?: #hanicbeauty
photography assistants. Carolina Salazar + John Batchine
Words: #thepatrickClark pic.twitter.com/xW4LcCSlrX
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 28, 2021
Doble cover @schonmagazine
.#AllAboutMusic pic.twitter.com/GLvW3YNNMT
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 28, 2021
One Comment
KW1969
Very George Michael.