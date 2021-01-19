Police investigating viral gay sex video shot on mass transit railway

Police in Hong Kong have launched a probe into a viral video that shows two men having sex on the city’s mass transit railway.

The 45-second video depicts two men in an apparently empty train car, masturbating and having sex, their clothes strewn about. Emojis conceal both their faces, obscuring their identities. Another 30-second clip shows one of the men taking a selfie, this time, with other passengers in the car.

The videos in question circulated on Twitter, though the account that posted them has since gone offline. MTR officials received no complaints from other passengers, and station cameras did not record any misconduct.

Related: Two Men Arrested For Recording Themselves Having Sex On A Subway Train

“The Tsing Yi operations control centre has reported the case to police and will assist the investigation,” a spokesman for the MTR told the South China Morning Post. Law enforcement has listed the charges as “disorderly conduct in a public place” and “disseminating obscene and indecent articles.”

If caught and convicted, the men in the video could face a fine of up to HK$5,000 (US$644) and seven years in jail. A similar incident occurred in 2015 when a security guard identified two teenagers having sex at a public bus stop. The pair were convicted and received a sentence of 60 hours of community service as well as seven years probation.