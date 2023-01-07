INSTASTUDS

Sam Smith’s back, Liam Hemsworth’s cuddle buddy, & Steve Grand’s hose

By

This week Prince Harry discussed his penis, MTV announced the gay answer to The Real Housewives, and hunky actor Alexander Lincoln came out of the closet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Anthony Bowens checked himself out.

 

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Luke Evans watched the ocean.

 

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Vitor Castro wore Moschino.

 

A post shared by Coitus Magazine (@coitusmagazine)

Elliott Norris took a shower.

Eliad Cohen painted his chest.

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Lil Nas X rocked a new ‘do.

 

A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

Eddie Rabon popped a bottle.

 

A post shared by Eddie Rabon (@erabon)

Jack Falahee jumped in.

 

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)

Steve Grand hosed off.

 

A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic)

Matt Lister and his man hit the beach.

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Amini Fonua worked on his tan.

 

A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua)

Sander Jennings got wet.

 

A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_jennings)

Sam Smith turned around.

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Jason Carter took a dip.

 

A post shared by jason. (@jasoncarterofficial)

Manu Rios kept warm.

 

A post shared by DUST MAGAZINE (@dustmagazine)

Michael Turchin chartered a yacht.

 

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart)

Liam Hemsworth cuddled with a buddy.

 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth)

Max Emerson rocked a stache.

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Rosé made a face.

 

A post shared by The Rosé (@omgheyrose)

And Jeff Leatham picked flowers.

 

A post shared by JEFF LEATHAM (@jeffleatham)