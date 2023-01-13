It sure looks like Ivanka and Jared are getting divorced and you know it’s gonna be messy AF

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are rumored to have a combined net worth of between $1-$3 billion… which means their impending divorce is going to be f*cking expensive!!

OK, OK. Maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The MAGA couple hasn’t officially said they’re breaking up. But more and more media outlets are reporting that their future as a family doesn’t look so bright.

Jared turned 42 on Monday. Ivanka didn’t wish him a happy birthday on social media, as she has in the past. It could’ve just been an oversight… Except the very next day she hosted a lavish party at her luxury condo in Miami… minus him.

Radar reports:

Donald’s oldest daughter was photographed on the balcony with several pals, appearing not to have a care in the world as they enjoyed the amenities of her ultra-swank condominium, which has units that rent for around $47,000 per month. …The timing for Ivanka’s all-girls party is interesting, considering she did not share a post for Kushner’s special day amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks because of her daddy.

She’s also been spotted several times in the last month walking around town without her wedding ring, including just the other day, when she was seen stepping out of a hair salon sporting a denim jumpsuit, a much shorter haircut, and a naked ring finger.

Ivanka Trump, 41, was spotted leaving a #Miami hair salon with a much shorter 'do on Wednesday

We can’t help but think back to Season 2 of Felicity when Felicity (Keri Russell), still reeling from her breakup with Ben (Scott Speedman), chopped off her iconic curls in an attempt to move on and reclaim her independence.

Rumors that Ivanka and Jared’s marriage is on the rocks have been swirling for some time now. Last month, a source told Radar their relationship had grown “toxic” and they could hardly stand one another.

“It’s all falling apart,” the person said. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

Page Six also published a report that said they appeared “cold” toward one another at a yacht party in Miami, acting less like spouses and more like “acquaintances” as they mingled around the room.

“I never saw them interact,” a person who claimed to be at the event said. “They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances. As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart.”

In November, Ivanka skipped her father’s big 2024 presidential campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago, issuing a statement saying she would be sitting the campaign out to focus on her crumbling marriage private life and children.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

If the reports prove to be true and Ivanka and Jared do end up getting divorced, they will join a looooong list of former Trump administration officials who have seen their personal lives destroyed after working for the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president.

