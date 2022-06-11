Terry Miller’s cuffs, Maluma’s mysterious guest, & Sam Smith’s nip slip

This week Billy Eichner took a shot at Dave Chappelle, Madonna‘s son wore a dress to a boxing match, and the world thirsted for Chris Evans’ biceps. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Brandon Osorio worked from home.
Victor Turpin passed out.
Josh Cavallo admired himself.
Joel Kim Booster talked Fire Island.
Maluma hosted a guest.
Sam Smith showed nip.
Carson Jones took his boys to Florida.
Chai Freeman stepped outside.
Luis Suarez rocked a crop top.
Michele Morrone lifted himself.
Sterling Walker showed pride.
Terry Miller got cuffed.
Wilson Cruz got ready for season 5.
Ben Hardy got pushed in.
Boris Kodjoe showed off his new trunks.
Sterling Walker read a magazine.
Rauw Alejandro checked the view.
Eric Radford explored the woods.
Mark Kanemura walked the beach.
And Adam Rippon took a dip.
