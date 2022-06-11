instastuds

Terry Miller’s cuffs, Maluma’s mysterious guest, & Sam Smith’s nip slip

By

This week Billy Eichner took a shot at Dave Chappelle, Madonna‘s son wore a dress to a boxing match, and the world thirsted for Chris Evans’ biceps. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Brandon Osorio worked from home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon Osorio (@brandonosorio)

Victor Turpin passed out.

Josh Cavallo admired himself.

Joel Kim Booster talked Fire Island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vulture (@vulture)

Maluma hosted a guest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Sam Smith showed nip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

Carson Jones took his boys to Florida.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper)

Chai Freeman stepped outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C H A I (@chaifreeman._)

Luis Suarez rocked a crop top.

Michele Morrone lifted himself.

Sterling Walker showed pride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Terry Miller got cuffed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphotstoo)

Wilson Cruz got ready for season 5.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Ben Hardy got pushed in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Hardy (@benhardy)

Boris Kodjoe showed off his new trunks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)

Sterling Walker read a magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Rauw Alejandro checked the view.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro)

Eric Radford explored the woods.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85)

Mark Kanemura walked the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Kanemura (@mkik808)

And Adam Rippon took a dip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp)