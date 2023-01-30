‘Testicle’ becomes a trending topic on Twitter and the internet is going nuts trying to figure out why

Last Thursday, Clemson University men’s basketball star Brevin Galloway explained in very graphic detail that he had suffered a groin injury and had to have emergency surgery.

“This morning, I went to lift, I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my balls and my nut sack were exploded!” Galloway shared in a video. “Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size.”

From Instagram, it sounds like Brevin Galloway will miss at least the next two games for Clemson, for uhhh, a medical reason. I’ll let him explain. ⚠️ (Warning: graphic description) pic.twitter.com/ppAMDMLTxR — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 27, 2023

While the medical emergency left the athlete in extreme pain, he is thankfully on his way to recovery. As the news began to spread online, many sent well-wishes and others shared their shocking reactions to his health update.

Prayers for @BrevinGalloway — Clemson Basketball Fans (@Clemson_BFans) January 28, 2023

Brevin galloway had what happen to him?! pic.twitter.com/YDnG8PIjDT — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) January 29, 2023

In honor of @BrevinGalloway… That was a ballsy win by the Tigers on a night when FSU’s shooting was nuts. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 29, 2023

Brevin Galloway’s manhood had to die for Clemson to stay first in the ACC. A soul for a soul — Richard Martin (@Ricardo_Knows) January 29, 2023

Expected to wake up this morning and learn that Brevin Galloway had signed an NIL deal with Birds Eye for frozen bags of peas. — Woody Whitehurst – Plane Tracking Expert (@woodywhitehurst) January 27, 2023

While we’re not sure if it’s related to Galloway’s painful diagnosis, the word “testicle” mysteriously began to trend on Monday.

Users of the social media platform were scratching their heads and giggling like kids in the schoolyard as they tried to decipher why “testicle” had suddenly gone viral.

I forgot how weird twitter was,Testicle? pic.twitter.com/3RDwt2wJ99 — cheese (@TheManOfCheese3) January 30, 2023

I will not look why testicle is trending.

I will not look why testicle is trending.

I will not… — (((Jennifer Mendelsohn)))🇺🇦 (@CleverTitleTK) January 30, 2023

Trump is a Russian Testicle pic.twitter.com/iZmfw757Gi — triggeredravioli (@bordo299) January 30, 2023

I must be out of the loop. What did Testicle DeSantis just announce? pic.twitter.com/0kDTmuhYV9 — Tattooed Mormon Lawyer 🇺🇦 (@TattedMormonEsq) January 30, 2023

This seems to happen a lot. “Testicle” is trending and scrolling through it seems like its trending because people are talking about the fact it’s trending. Don’t get testy, I’m just pointing out how that’s nuts. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 30, 2023

Testicle is trending and I laughed like a five yr old. — Unsupervised Maniacs (Kimberly) (@unsupervisedK) January 30, 2023

If only one #Testicle is trending, does that mean we are waiting for the other one to drop? — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) January 30, 2023

Jesus Christ is Alive, and he has One Testicle pic.twitter.com/oFRdJLpfPi — Jezzer 2023 Edition (@Jezzerat) January 30, 2023

Despite the bewilderment as to the rise in testicle tweets, it turns out the likely culprit was right in front of us all along.

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared one of those “ruin a movie title” threads in which you replace a word in a film’s name with another funnier word. In this instance, “testicle” was the ad lib du jour. E.T. The Extra Testicle or Teenage Mutant Ninja Testicles, anyone?

Ruin a movie by replacing 1 word with “Testicle.” — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) January 30, 2023

As expected, the responses spun the gamut from classics to recent Oscar favorites.

Testicle in the Rain — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) January 30, 2023





Testicles Everywhere All At Once — Fiza Pirani (@fizapirani) January 30, 2023

12 Angry Testicles — Kevin Fox 🦊 (@kfury) January 30, 2023

How Stella got her testicle back — TurduckenWrath (@TurduckenWrath) January 30, 2023

Honey I Shrunk the Testicle. pic.twitter.com/DWsu1xKvLB — Naughtius Maximus 🇺🇦🌻 (@ResisterDude) January 30, 2023

2 testicle 2 furious — Sophia_Nyx 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Sophia_Nyx) January 30, 2023

With the mystery solved, if you still haven’t satiated your male reproductive system humor, set your sore eyes on the trailer for Tucker Carlson’s truly nutty “testicle tanning” magnum opus from last year.

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker’s latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

