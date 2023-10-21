These gays have us certain that thicc thighs do indeed save lives

Attention: crurophiliacs! Anyone with a leg fetish will find lots to love on social media, where hotties have been hiking up their hems and taunting us with their thick thighs.
They did so in droves earlier this year, after a Twitter user cunningly acted contrarian to get other users to show some leg.
And thirsty admirers can’t get enough. “I love big legs and big butts. It’s all I dream about,” one Reddit user said.
“I love thick thighs, especially when my face is buried between them,” wrote another.
Seems like William and Latrice Royale weren’t kidding when they declared that “thick thighs make the d*ck rise.”
Then there’s that other adage you see all over social media: “Thick thighs save lives.” And we certainly feel more vigor after scoping out the tweets below.
Whether you like men’s thighs plump or pumped up, hefty or hulky, stout or strong, there’s something for everyone in these images.
Related:
Justice Horn on skinny guys, “thick thighs”, and the physical feature he finds the sexiest
Horn made national headlines when he tweeted a message of congratulations he received from someone on Grindr after being named Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission this week.
Related:
It’s finally shorts season, and the gays are checking their inseams
“Ordered a pair of 4” inseam shorts. Gay Boy Summer coming in hot.”
One Comment
Kangol2
Now these are some thick thighs and thick men! Nice to see Queerty switch things up for a change. Dennisthebeard also has something else waiting for anyone who’s lucky enough to get between those thighs!