Todrick Hall drags the gay community for hating on ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ and oh, brother

After a slew of social media posts from Todrick Hall this weekend, the vitriolic dragging of his new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo has had its flames highly fanned.

Todrick, alongside costars like Brad Goreski and Jaymes Vaughn, has been facing a tidal wave of backlash since the program was announced earlier this month. Viewers objections to the casting of the controversial Big Brother star, allegations of casting discrimination against an OnlyFans star, and the series’ alleged interference with this season of Rupaul’s Drag Race have led to mass trolling on the show’s social media accounts and score-bombing on sites like IMDB (1.2/10) and Rotten Tomatoes (4%).

Outcry against the show was initially intensified when it was announced that Drag Race episodes would be shortened to an hour this season (as opposed to their previous 90-minute runtime) and would be immediately followed by the new program in an attempt to “build a destination night ” of LGBTQ+ programming at MTV. Fans quickly launched a change.org petition to have the runtime reinstated and to have Real Friends taken off the air entirely. The petition currently has over 30,000 signatures.

While the rest of the cast has weathered the sh*tstorm facing their show mostly gracefully, Todrick is doubling down. This weekend, he posted a video seemingly trying to clapback at the haters by recreating the famous Regina George “fugly slut” scene.

Not totally sure what the clapback is here, but it’s been clapped:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)

He’s mined Mean Girls for viral video content for a decade with parody videos like Mean Boys and Mean Gurlz, so at least there’s something to be said for consistency?

This video came in between handwritten diatribes chastising the gay community for not supporting LGBTQ+ programming. Yes, attacking fans of Rupaul’s Drag Race as being unsupportive of the platforming of queer voices. No, he doesn’t see the irony.

He published the first nine-page letter before the show aired:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)

The second four-page note came after the premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)

In the caption for this second post, Todrick claims that MTV didn’t shorten Drag Race for Real Friends, but so that it would fit into syndication more easily with their other hour-long shows. This doesn’t really shake out as the channel infamously airs literal hundreds of half-hour Ridiculousness episodes each week, but it’s an interesting theory!

For those needing a tl;dr, the notes essentially boil down to “this internet hatred takes a big toll on me” (valid) and “why do the gays act like crabs in a bucket” (almost valid). He also fights claims about not owning his house or paying his rent and not paying his dancers, the latter of which he claims only happens on projects where they discussed non-payment ahead of time.

There’s a long, long rabbit hole of other controversies and accusations to fall down with Todrick, many of which we’ve covered in the past, but suffice it to say these ones he’s attempting explain away are the pearly white, squeaky clean tip of the iceberg.

The star’s MLA-formatted, double-spaced argumentative essay against the gays did not, predictably, turn most into supporters. It seems to have mostly deepened some already deep-seated resentment.

As Saucy Santana once said, “One thing about the comments — they are not on your side”:

i wish todrick hall would understand that we don’t dislike him because he’s gay we dislike him because of his personality — ً! reese (@filmlamet) January 22, 2023

grown ass tryna be regina george & is only george https://t.co/CN4gDeileG — apaga la luz (@tylersan__) January 22, 2023

Todrick Hall getting on his soapbox to preach that ppl not watching the real friends of WeHo means they don’t want true queer representation. Sir. Everyone just doesn’t like YOU. pic.twitter.com/UPR5EcLMNM — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) January 22, 2023

Todrick running with the stance “if you don’t support this show you don’t support gays” is so very Todrick of him https://t.co/mVsbEX4KcN — The Drag Detective (@DragDetective) January 21, 2023

Todrick, when he was coming up with the idea for this video: https://t.co/m7JRB9ueUh pic.twitter.com/VbaGStEcO9 — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) January 22, 2023

The funniest thing about this is that Todrick clearly misses the entire reason Regina put herself in the book book: to act like a victim, point the finger elsewhere & take zero accountability. https://t.co/azazXCJh4K — Connor Alexander (@wanderingwolf_) January 22, 2023

You gotta exist in some kind of fresh hell of queerness for all gays of all walks of life to dislike you and let a show fail with 5 other cast mates all to spite to you. https://t.co/oeNyBAf1KM — (@justxhenry) January 22, 2023

Todrick making arguments like we owe him and that show support simply for being queer when there are millions of hard-working queer folks doing actual good every day without asking for money or fame. Nobody owes you anything. — Adam James (@adamj_griff) January 22, 2023