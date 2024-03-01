Troye Sivan’s pantless meetup with Omar Apollo, Colin Grafton comes out & the history of the leather harness

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
SHORT & SWEET: Years before he was king of the 3-inch inseam, Milo Ventimiglia played a gay teen in this ’90s short film. [Read more here]
CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Dancing On Ice star Colin Grafton came out as gay: “It’s been a long journey but now I am proud of myself.” [Read more here]
IT’S A CELEBRATION: Madonna invited Detox on stage to be the guest judge for the Vogue ball during her Celebration Tour stop in Sacramento.
IN QUOTES: Real World star Danny Roberts reflected on the legacy of fellow Read World alum Pedro Zamora: “He changed many people’s minds about living with HIV.” [Read more here]
WHAT YOU DUNE?: That viral Dune 2 popcorn bucket keeps making everyone horny. [Read more here]
DRUNK SLUTTY DADDY: After his surprise win at the SAG Awards, an overserved Pedro Pascal joked with Tan France that he was going to make out with Succession star Kieran Culkin.
BALL-PLAYING BOVINES: The Dairy Daddies became our new favorite baseball team. [Read more here]
GAY IT BOYS: Troye Sivan said he was pantless the first time he met Omar Apollo: “It was a vibe.” [Read more here]
HIS MAJESTY: Academy Award-nominated actor and Rustin star Colman Domingo hit style king status.
FASHION ELITE: Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia and Omar Ayuso served the fiercest fashion three-way of our dreams. [Read more here]
SOAP OPERA: The gay internet engaged in a heated debate over whether you should shower just before a hookup or if washing earlier in the day is OK. [Read more here]
HISTORY LESSON: A brief history of the leather harness and its role in queer culture.