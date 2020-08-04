This Trump appointee was just fired for going on antigay Twitter rampage

Deputy White House Liaison to the U.S. Agency for International Development Merritt Corrigan has been fired after making a series of controversial comments on LGBTQ rights, two former Trump Administration officials confirm to NBC News. https://t.co/D705ATOaaK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2020

Meet Merritt Corrigan, the former deputy White House liaison at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) whose recent tweets about LGBTQ people and refugees went too far even for the Trump administration — and that’s saying a lot.

USAID is the country’s key foreign aid and international development agency, working on projects from security to public health.

Even when Corrigan first joined the agency in June, there were red flags everywhere. ProPublica looked into her social media presence and found statements attacking the nation’s “homo-empire” for pursuing a “tyrannical LGBT agenda.”

Related: Watch exactly how an antigay Republican Senator got caught cruising a men’s room

But hey, she still landed the job.

Then her tweets got even worse. In one attack on refugees and immigrants, she posted: “America has no moral imperative to accept immigrants.”

And in a more recent thought fart, she ridiculed same-sex marriage, expressed a need for a “Christian patriarchy,” and argued that teaching girls that they are “equal” to men is wrong.

Just before she was fired on Monday, Corrigan sent off another string of inflammatory tweets attacking Democrats and the media, and accusing the USAID of holding a “rampant anti-Christian sentiment.”

Related: That time Aaron Schock appeared on ‘Top Chef’ to lecture people about ethics

“For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans. Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage. Men aren’t women. US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First,” she rattled.

And to make matters ever the more groan-worthy, Corrigan has now aligned herself with Jacob Wohl, the far-right troll who falsely accused Pete Buttigieg of sexual assault and went on to start an OnlyFans.

This match made in heaven are apparently planning a press conference for Thursday. Sounds…riveting.