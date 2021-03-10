Tyler Posey’s leaked OnlyFans video trends and people were not prepared

Tyler Posey found himself trending on Twitter this week after videos from his OnlyFans page were leaked.
But folks clicking to see why the Teen Wolf actor’s name was being mentioned so much were… less than impressed by what they found.
In the clip that elicited the most response, Posey flashes the tip of his genitals as a “thank you” to people for tipping him… see what he did there?
Many early-morning Twitter readers were apparently ill-prepared for the clip:
why am I seeing tyler posey’s dick so early in the morning man
Why did I look to see why Tyler Posey was trending…. WHY?! pic.twitter.com/f6Auz5Sr5j
just saw why tyler posey was trending and i wish i hadn’t pic.twitter.com/icnbREgmQ6
me going to see why tyler posey is trending & make sure he’s not dead pic.twitter.com/venXN0PFmq
now why did i have to be nosy & check why tyler posey was trending pic.twitter.com/Gax3GxfKQj
Posey has been quite active on his OnlyFans, and say what you will about the content, at least he seems to be giving his subscribers something for their money.
In October of last year he answered queries from subscribers and talked about having hooked up with men.
“I haven’t had sex with a man – we’ve blown each other, you know what I mean,” he said. “But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”
Elsewhere in the clip, he added: “To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been fu**ed with a strap on before.”
Just like Aaron Carter, Tyler has used vague queerness, and he only semi “came out” when he had an OnlyFans page to sell. He has gone out of his way to continue to get press for things that have nothing to do with his career. He has admitted to drug addiction issues and mental health issues. He has used homoeroticism for attention and to sell his OnlyFans page. He has indulged scammy and manipulative practices through his OnlyFans. (And yes, as much as the media keeps trying to ignore it he has flat-out scammed his subscribers on multiple occasions). In some ways Tyler has been worse than Aaron. Yet, “gay media” continues to go at Aaron while showing nothing but support for Tyler and continue to present him as a “sex symbol”. Daniel Newman is selling pictures of other people claiming that they’re pics of him. A mere couple of weeks after “coming out”, Zach Rance was charging people $20 for a PG-rated, 10 second vid of him hugging a guy. How come none of this gets reported by the media, but y’all got time to go at Aaron Carter?
This is not about hating on Tyler. Tyler is still mourning the recent death of his mother. He is an admitted drug addict. He’s perhaps dealing with a lot of hyper-sexuality, fluidity and/or contractions. He’s perhaps dealing with past traumas and with mental health issues. And may even be dealing with queer insecurities, internalized homophobia, gay shame, some shame or resentment or confusion about where he is in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, relationship commitment spectrum. All of that needs to be taken into regard before judging him. I’m calling out the media’s persistent hypocrisy when it comes to who they decide to praise and protect, who they decide to let slide. The double standards are real. But I guess if you have the right PR and if enough people find you attractive, the media will have no smoke for you or will pretend like they don’t see any problematic shit.