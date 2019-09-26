Watch: This male model’s insane runway walk has captured the internet’s attention

Walking confidently in heels isn’t easy.
Stomping confidently in heels while hunched over like some sort of brutalist’s idea of the perfect date in front of Anna Wintour and a room full fashion insiders is a whole other story.
German model Leon Dame checked that experience off his bucket list at the Maison Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week this week, and video of the scene has spread like wildfire.
Speaking to Vogue, Dame said of the walk seen round the world: “I already had something on my mind, but I worked it out during the rehearsals with Pat Boguslawski the night before the show.”
But enough talk — here’s Dame in action:
Another video captured Anna Wintour’s reaction. We think that’s the look of approval?
À la Fashion Week de Paris, Leon Dame a fait rire Anna Wintour https://t.co/EgN7i2GgfP pic.twitter.com/arRiGSsPvu
— Post Maghreb (@PostMaghreb) September 27, 2019
31 Comments
GentlemanCaller
I’d be more impressed if he’d managed to do it without nearly knocking two other models off the runway. There’s apparently such a thing as literally demonstrating male privilege.
paul dorian lord fredine
the entering model has the right of way and takes the center track. the exiting models are left to take the side track and it’s their responsibility to avoid the model taking center stage, male or female.
GentlemanCaller
@paul dorian lord fredine Thank you for that! I had no idea, obviously.
Rex Huskey
pdlf, you are indeed correct
Cam
I mean the look was kind of fun and out there, but the walk was not what I was expecting. I assumed it would be really graceful like say, the end of Kinky Boots. The look worked with heels but he walked kind of like a linebacker trying on his sisters shoes for the first time.
pharaon.em.joe
Anna Wintour begs to differ. Who are you? Oh yes, Cam.
Craig
“he walked kind of like a linebacker trying on his sisters shoes for the first time.”
I agree.
Josh447
I agree but it looks like he’s got the ditzy sister walk down pat. Hardly the first time.
Cam
@pharaon.em.joe
Who am I? Oh, I don’t know, one of the millions of people that Anna Wintour dances for like a puppet trying to attract our attention.
Who are you? Apparently someone who can’t make a decision for themselves and has to have somebody like Anna tell you what you like.
I’m so sorry to hear that……is there anyone you’d like us to call for you that can help?
innocentgay
I thought he looked like he was pissed off and on his way to speak to the manager about this.
Dymension
Not impressed.
avesraggiana
What was that? A heron on medication?
paul dorian lord fredine
with just a little exaggeration on his part he walked like practically every female model out there. i just don’t get the hooplah.
OzJosh
Terrible legs.
ElPillo
Brutalist is a good description. Different, but completely inelegant
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
More like a 4 year old stomping away cause he didn’t get the second scoop of ice cream …
Rex Huskey
shut up fool
JerseyMike
Another mediocre male getting away with being mediocre… must be nice SMDH
jami_h30
well you sort of stand out when you are surrounded by a bunch of mediocre women.
Bob LaBlah
Maybe he got mad because of the boots he was asked to wear and walked that way in protest.
Black Pegasus
He looks like a crackhead who stole some women’s clothing from J.C Penneys.
sfhairy
This model needs to eat. Far too thin.
Dannyzackery
Pls dont be a stereotype.
Kangol2
He almost accidentally careened right off that runway, and his stomp was so off beat. He gave outfit, though.
sanfranca1
Ick.
Yooper
Looks like a drunk egret.
Jerry
@cam agreed. He looked like he was in a lot of pain.
Jack Meoff
Not an attractive physique on that model, he looks like he could use a good meal.
sweetnovember
That cloth he is wearing reminds me of a tv show when I was kid called the Little Lulu Show. She aways wore those mini dresses and her granny underwear was visible every episode. I remember as a kid I was thinking ? why she wear mini dress and big underwear?
CanadianGuy62
Is that a scene from Zoolander 3? What a bunch of garbage!
Rex Huskey
makes me want to march right out and buy that ensemble
