Watch: This male model’s insane runway walk has captured the internet’s attention

Walking confidently in heels isn’t easy.

Stomping confidently in heels while hunched over like some sort of brutalist’s idea of the perfect date in front of Anna Wintour and a room full fashion insiders is a whole other story.

German model Leon Dame checked that experience off his bucket list at the Maison Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week this week, and video of the scene has spread like wildfire.

Speaking to Vogue, Dame said of the walk seen round the world: “I already had something on my mind, but I worked it out during the rehearsals with Pat Boguslawski the night before the show.”

But enough talk — here’s Dame in action:

Another video captured Anna Wintour’s reaction. We think that’s the look of approval?

