Yes Daddy! Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Queerty’s salute to gay dads

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every week, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.
The Timely: Gay Dad Film Festival
Father’s Day has arrived once again, giving members of the queer community (and beyond) a reason to scream “Yes, daddy.” Just in case you didn’t have one already…
For our Weekend Binge this week, we therefore want to pay tribute to all the LGBTQ dads that have enchanted us on the silver screen. While limited in number for sure, these characters nonetheless point the way toward a future rife with queer dads of all ages, races, nationalities and more. Moreover, said characters also all have one thing in common: they love their children, and above all, want to be good parents to them.
We should all be so lucky. With more and more LGBTQ men marrying and having children, these films speak to an increasing demographic and issue a subtle reminder: the queer experience has many, many more stories to mine.
Beginners
Acting legend Christopher Plummer became the oldest actor in history to win an Oscar for his role in this film. It’s easy to see why: he gives a performance of incredible charisma and sincerity. Beginners chronicles the relationship between Oliver (Ewan McGregor) and his aging father Hal (Plummer). Hal came out as gay very late in life, and finds renewed purpose and joy in joining the community. It also helps that he begins a relationship with Andy (Goran Višnjić), a much younger man. Plummer shines in his role, making Hal into the elder gay we both wish we had as a role model, and wish we could mentor as well.
Streams on Amazon, Hulu, YouTube & VUDU.
One Comment
radiooutmike
Though I’m several decades younger than Christopher Plummer.
I can say that finally coming out and receiving the support and understanding from my sons meant everything to me. I definitely had a renewed purpose and joy once I embraced myself.