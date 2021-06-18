Yes Daddy! Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Queerty’s salute to gay dads

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every week, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.

The Timely: Gay Dad Film Festival

Father’s Day has arrived once again, giving members of the queer community (and beyond) a reason to scream “Yes, daddy.” Just in case you didn’t have one already…

For our Weekend Binge this week, we therefore want to pay tribute to all the LGBTQ dads that have enchanted us on the silver screen. While limited in number for sure, these characters nonetheless point the way toward a future rife with queer dads of all ages, races, nationalities and more. Moreover, said characters also all have one thing in common: they love their children, and above all, want to be good parents to them.

We should all be so lucky. With more and more LGBTQ men marrying and having children, these films speak to an increasing demographic and issue a subtle reminder: the queer experience has many, many more stories to mine.