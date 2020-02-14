These adorable cinematic couples will make you swoon

Real love for LGBTQ couples–the kind that lasts through the end credits, anyway–can prove difficult to find in the movies. Perhaps that helps these particular couples stand out. All find love by the time the movie ends, and get a heartwarming chance to stroll off into the sunset together.
And hey, when it comes to coupling who doesn’t like a happy ending?
Albert & Armand, The Birdcage
We have to wonder how many viewers back in 1996—or for that matter, even today—realized that The Birdcage, at its core, is a film about a bickering married couple. As Albert, the flamboyant drag queen, and Armand, the snarky cheapskate, Nathan Lane and Robin Williams still have us in stitches. When the two sit together on a park bench and discuss palimony, or sniffle at the wedding of their son, we can’t help but sigh. Prickly as they are, theirs is a relationship of true love.
djbear
You miss several – I think of Call Me by Your Name in particular – particularly if you read the book. I know Brokeback Mountain did not last to the end but it meant so much to me as it was supposedly 1961 in western Us (actually filmed in Canada) and I had my firsy summer job in western Canada in 1960 and repeated it in 1961 and had a crush on one of my co-workers – the scenery and the awakening in that film just was amazing. My partner also saw it more than once before we got together 16 years ago.
toddlicious
Agreed.
dali
Did you read the title? This post is about adorable cinematic couples. Nothing to do with gay awekening films that you are suggesting. So yeah. Call Me by Your Name is not in the list, nor is Brokeback Mountain.
Jerry
We need more white, gay, male, couples in media/movies.
Kangol2
Any reason there was no mention Noah and Wade from 2008’s Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, which featured one of the first Black gay weddings in US cinema? It was a good movie too!