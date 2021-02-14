Ain’t love grand? Valentine’s Day movies for the queer of heart

Bowing to social distancing, and in celebration of Valentine’s Day (or Single’s Awareness Day for a good chunk of us), we’ve assembled here a list of some of our favorite LGBTQ romances suitable for snuggling…with or without company.

From heartwarming to hot and heavy, these flicks make us fall in love with falling in love (or at least in lust).

Grab the remote, pour a big glass of wine, and get ready for some good ole’ gay loving.