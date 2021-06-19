Andres Camilo’s bloom, Noah Beck’s ball, & Seth G’s sweaty session

This week Drag Race alum Laganja Estranja lived her most authentic life, Adam Lambert proclaimed his love for dick, and Colton Haynes shared the gay photo he spent years trying to cover up. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Simon Sherry-Wood stretched out.
Seth G gave tongue.
Jake Shears enjoyed Iceland.
Johnny Sibilly reached up.
Neil Patrick Harris had a drink.
Noah Beck brought his own ball.
Andrés Camilo bloomed.
Trevor Donovan got wet.
Titanius Maximus covered his face.
David Beckham trained a dog.
Seth Falk got some sun.
Gleb Savchenko broke a sweat.
Carson Kressley took a hike.
Ryan Cleary made it to Tulum.
Keegan Whicker looked down.
Jaymes Vaughan went for a run.
Ronnie Woo pigged out.
Michael Turchin flexed.
Jack Laugher snapped a selfie.
And Locky Brownlie basked in the golden hour.
4 Comments
MissTerri
Silly Queens!!!!
MISTERJETT
takes one to know one!!!!
Bengali
Why the negativity, Miss Terri? You sound very envious of everyone. People who wish they looked handsome like others often criticize the looks of those they envy.
Now let me educate you as to who in these pics is hot:
1) Chef Ronnie Woo – hottest celebrity chef who belongs in my pants.
2) Trevor Donovan – he’s aging of course but he’s still got the hot beachboy model look. But what’s going on with his chest???
3) Noah Beck – preppy cute but not what I’d call gorgeous. For one, his face is loaded with moles. He needs to visit the dermy asap.
Blessed be. We witches will be busy for the next few months. Coordinate spell casting with participants from all over the world. Focused energy can do wonders. We’re not talking happy blessings. We’re talking directing the spiritual energy of thousands of practitioners at those who would destroy our democracy. GOP is loaded with criminals and we are launching a spiritual CORRECTION to confuse them and cease their corrupt practices.
amanwithanedge
Ryan Cleary, your chest implants are lopsided.