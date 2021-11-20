instastuds

Antoni Porowski’s daisy dukes, Ronnie Woo’s full mouth, & Colton Haynes’ cowboy costume

By

This week a homophobic Washington florist accepted defeat after nearly 10 years, RuPaul dragged his new unauthorized Christmas merch, and Matthew Camp made a life-size version of himself. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Matteo Lane had pasta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane)

Chris Salvatore asked for directions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Antoni Porowski rocked daisy dukes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Terry Miller had two pups.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots)

Billy Reilich had Chipotle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Reilich (@billreilich)

David Michael Perre made his bed.

Milan Christopher got changed.

Matty Maggiacomo did the electric slide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matty Maggiacomo (@mattymaggiacomo)

Jack Laugher dropped a calendar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Laugher MBE (@jacklaugher)

Colton Haynes played cowboy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Mark Kanemura turned red.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Kanemura (@mkik808)

Jonathan Bennett felt camera ready.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Lil Nas X performed for GQ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

David Gandy got in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Gandy (@davidgandy_official)

Jack Falahee grew his hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)

Ronnie Woo had tacos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Carson Jones had a good time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper)

Amini Fonua got clean.

Michael Turchin pumped up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart)

And Jason Derulo posed for People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)