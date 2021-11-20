Antoni Porowski’s daisy dukes, Ronnie Woo’s full mouth, & Colton Haynes’ cowboy costume

This week a homophobic Washington florist accepted defeat after nearly 10 years, RuPaul dragged his new unauthorized Christmas merch, and Matthew Camp made a life-size version of himself. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Matteo Lane had pasta.
Chris Salvatore asked for directions.
Antoni Porowski rocked daisy dukes.
Terry Miller had two pups.
Billy Reilich had Chipotle.
David Michael Perre made his bed.
Milan Christopher got changed.
Matty Maggiacomo did the electric slide.
Jack Laugher dropped a calendar.
Colton Haynes played cowboy.
Mark Kanemura turned red.
Jonathan Bennett felt camera ready.
Lil Nas X performed for GQ.
David Gandy got in bed.
Jack Falahee grew his hair.
Ronnie Woo had tacos.
Carson Jones had a good time.
Amini Fonua got clean.
Michael Turchin pumped up.
And Jason Derulo posed for People.
