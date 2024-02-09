Bad Bunny’s bubble bath, Diplo’s sweaty night at a circuit party & David Archuleta’s accidental confession

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BOTTOMS UP: David Archuleta accidentally came out as not a “full-time bottom” on TikTok. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GET SCHOOLED: Conservatives learned a hard lesson about aaaaall the gay shenanigans that went down in ancient Greece. 🤭 🤭 🤭 [Read more at INTO]

GOLDEN BOY: André Lamoglia got steamy wearing nothing but a towel in a new ad for Dolce & Gabbana’s latest tinted moisturizer.

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: J-Pop star Fujii Kaze maybe probably came out as bisexual. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: This Black queer icon spied on Nazis, flew a WWII plane & was also a vaudeville superstar. [Learn more at LGBTQNation]

LISTEN: Sia and Kylie Minogue teamed up on the new song “Dance Alone,” the lead single off Sia’s forthcoming album Reasonable Woman, out May 3.

NIGHTTIME ACTIVITIES: Former rugby star Tom Garratt finally addressed that leaked gay video, saying, “We we were on holiday and it got a bit messy.” [Read all about it on Queerty]

CELLULOID CLOSET: 10 movies that are flamingly bisexual. [See the list at INTO]

BUNNY BATH: Bad Bunny sent the minds of the internet down the drain with his latest bathtub photo shoot. 🛁

MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Diplo’s sweaty night at a circuit party had the gays in a chokehold… literally! [Read all about it at Queerty]

TIME OUT: NFL coach Kevin Maxen talked to Queerty about making history, boyfriend life and whether or not he’s a Swiftie. [Read the full interview on Queerty]

TRAILER PARK: AppleTV+ dropped the first trailer for the star-studded Palm Royale, a new series about a small-town pageant queen looking to work her way into the upper echelons of Palm Beach’s high society in the 1960s.