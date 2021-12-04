instastuds

Cheyenne Jackson’s suspenders, Charlie Puth’s thirsty 30, & Danell Leyva’s bed buddy

This week Kathy Griffin got real on The View, the city of Miami shut down Troye Sivan, and the Tom of Finland Art Festival opened to the public. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Cheyenne Jackson got painted.

 

A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

Maluma held his hat.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Elliot Page got a new phone.

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

Charlie Puth turned 30.

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Billy Porter marked World AIDS Day.

 

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Greg Louganis showed some skin.

 

A post shared by Greg Louganis (@greglouganis)

Ryan O’Connell found a mirror.

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Jaboukie Young-White posed for Interview.

 

A post shared by jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie)

Okkar Min Maung hosted a party.

 

A post shared by Okkar Min Maung (@okkar_min_maung)

Giovanni Pernice stayed in sweatpants.

 

A post shared by (@pernicegiovann1)

Shawn Mendes dropped a new single.

Conor McGregor wore pink.

Terry Miller drove the boat.

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots)

Danell Leyva woke up with friends.

 

A post shared by Danell J Leyva (@danelljleyva)

Ryan Cleary stayed at The Lowry.

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Cheyenne Parker held himself.

 

A post shared by ™ (@thecheyenneparker)

Wilson Cruz hugged himself.

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Ronnie Woo blew the yard.

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Eliad Cohen got in the pool.

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

And Michael the III read Gayletter.

 

A post shared by MICHAEL the III (@michael_the_iii)