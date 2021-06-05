INSTASTUDS

David Beckham’s big stick, Colton Underwood’s new babes, & Matthew Camp’s damp drawers

By

This week Nickelodeon rolled out the red carpet for Pride, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin announced they’re expecting twins, and Ricky Martin relived his horribly uncomfortable 2000 Barbara Walters interview. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

David Beckham kept a big stick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Cheyenne Jackson returned to quarantine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

Michele Morrone sparked rumors.

Isaac Cole Powell posed for Calvin Klein.

The Game wore white.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential)

Jon Gómez de la Peña stretched for a run.

Luke Evans contemplated breakfast.

Colton Underwood got new plants.

Zac Efron hung with his brother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Calvin Myers found peace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Myers 🇬🇾 (@_calvinmyers)

Houston Scott showed some nip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @houstonjoviescott

Cameron Dallas got a tan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas)

The Drag Race Pit Crew suited up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jason. (@jasoncarterofficial)

Hallo Smith worked out at home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hallo (@hallosmith)

David Burtka got older.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Josh Duhamel turned grey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)

Odell Beckham Jr. stayed ready.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

Matthew Camp got his underwear wet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Quennell Mitchell tested his new shorts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quennell Mitchell (@quennellmitchell)

Kameron Michaels took a break.

Max Emerson sat back.

And Shawn Mendes stayed in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)