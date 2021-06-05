David Beckham’s big stick, Colton Underwood’s new babes, & Matthew Camp’s damp drawers

This week Nickelodeon rolled out the red carpet for Pride, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin announced they’re expecting twins, and Ricky Martin relived his horribly uncomfortable 2000 Barbara Walters interview. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
David Beckham kept a big stick.
Cheyenne Jackson returned to quarantine.
Michele Morrone sparked rumors.
Isaac Cole Powell posed for Calvin Klein.
The Game wore white.
Jon Gómez de la Peña stretched for a run.
Luke Evans contemplated breakfast.
Colton Underwood got new plants.
Zac Efron hung with his brother.
Calvin Myers found peace.
Houston Scott showed some nip.
Cameron Dallas got a tan.
The Drag Race Pit Crew suited up.
Hallo Smith worked out at home.
David Burtka got older.
Josh Duhamel turned grey.
Odell Beckham Jr. stayed ready.
Matthew Camp got his underwear wet.
Quennell Mitchell tested his new shorts.
Kameron Michaels took a break.
Max Emerson sat back.
And Shawn Mendes stayed in bed.
One Comment
Hdtex
Stop trying to make Colton Underwood happen. He’s not going to happen.
#GarbagePeople