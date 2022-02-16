Don Jr.’s attempt to promoting his dad’s crappy new social media network totally backfires

Donald Trump is gearing up to launch his latest business failure, a new social media network called Truth Social.

Since he can’t actually promote the site on Twitter or Facebook himself after being banned from the platforms for inciting last year’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, the ex-president is relying on his eldest son to do it for him.

“Time for some Truth!!!” Don Jr. tweeted yesterday, along with a screenshot of what appears to be his dad’s first post on site, which reads: “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Trump Sr. first announced he would be starting his own social media network back in October. After a few hiccups during beta testing, including at least one reported hack, the site is finally set to launch later this month.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” he said last year. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.”

Unfortunately, Junior’s attempt at creating excitement about the impending launch of his dad’s new project totally backfired. Turns out, a lot of people aren’t thrilled about seeing their “favorite President” again soon, or ever.

Here’s how they responded…

The truth is coming soon! https://t.co/Y3nHiL122V — Alex Roe (@Alex_P_Roe) February 15, 2022

49 likes in one day!!! favorite president!!! pic.twitter.com/5PazkhbKsj — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) February 15, 2022

49 likes Truth social will be another business failure. — remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) February 15, 2022

They’re gonna get sued into for being an exact replica of Twitter, but okay. — Mallory Morrison (@mgm8784) February 16, 2022

Bro, a posting from a banned former member is grounds for your banishment. Would one of you kind folks please kindly call for the Gazpacho SS please? — Shannon (@Shannon47193577) February 15, 2022

He doesn’t love you and you clearly have a drug addiction. How’s that for some truth? — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) February 16, 2022

Already his first “Truth” is a lie. How are those fraud cases coming along? — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) February 16, 2022

“Can I copy your homework?” “Sure, just don’t make it obvious.” pic.twitter.com/vDsi6VH0xm — Alex (@TopFighter) February 16, 2022

Someone’s excited he’ll soon be able to communicate with his Dad. — (@ChidiNwatu) February 15, 2022

On a platform with legal issues over using code that violated it’s AGPL… There is nothing truthful about that platform or it’s contents. Here’s to “Truth Social” failing like the rest of your father’s ventures. Looking forward to the first data breach. — Greetings Professor Falken (@JoeWonByAlot) February 16, 2022

The launch of Truth Social has been overshadowed by news that Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, is cutting ties with the ex-president and his company and said that a decade’s worth of his financial statements “should no longer be relied upon.”

This was followed by reports that President Biden has ordered the National Archives to turn over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the January 6 select committee after the ex-president tried to block their release.

