Ginni Thomas is having another no good, very bad day

If anti-LGBTQ activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, thought the Supreme Court leak earlier this month would distract people from the dark cloud of controversy that has been following her around lately, she can think again.

The Supreme Court just asked all its clerks to hand over their personal phone records and sign affidavits as part of its ongoing investigation into who leaked the Dobbs draft opinion earlier this month. The draft showed SCOTUS had voted to overturn Roe V. Wade.

CNN reports:

Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel. The court’s moves are unprecedented and the most striking development to date in the investigation into who might have provided Politico with the draft opinion it published on May 2. The probe has intensified the already high tensions at the Supreme Court, where the conservative majority is poised to roll back a half-century of abortion rights and privacy protections.

But a lot of people are pointing out the irony of clerks being forced to hand over their personal phone records while Ginni appears to be getting away scot-free with her alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

In case you forgot, in March reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa obtained over two dozen text messages that showed Mrs. Thomas repeatedly pestered ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning Biden’s victory in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.

A month before that, in February, The New York Times published an exposé titled “The Long Crusade of Clarence and Ginni Thomas” that dug into Ginni’s decades of work to advance extreme right-wing causes, as well as how she used her status as the wife of a conservative SCOTUS Justice to gain access to Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where she acted like a “wrecking ball” with her constant unsolicited advice about everything from policy decisions and White House personnel.

And a month before that, in January, another exposé titled “Is Ginni Thomas A Threat To The Supreme Court?” was published by The New Yorker in which reporter Jane Mayer revealed how Mrs. Thomas used her position as a SCOTUS spouse to advance the agendas of her friends and clients at her lobbying firm that had cases before the Supreme Court.

Ginni has yet to comment on any of this, aside from a softball interview with the Washington Free Beacon, in which she insisted she and her husband have their “own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too.”

“Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she affirmed.

Unfortunately for her, not even news that the Supreme Court is investigating its own clerks about the Dobbs draft opinion leak seems to be enough to make people forget about Mrs. Thomas’ problematic behavior.

Here’s what they’re saying…

