Gus Kenworthy’s Pride fit, Dylan Mulvaney’s clapback, & quaint Midwestern gayborhoods

Jim Newman danced in his underwear.
@therealjimnewmannyc Breakfast dance, good for your spirit! #fyp #dancetrend #breakfast #daddy ♬ Young Hearts Run Free Benji La Vida Edit – That’s Groovy Bro!
Gus Kenworthy looked back.
@guskenworthyNY Pride was 💥💥💥
Lonely Planet explored some lesser-known gayborhoods.
@lonelyplanet Bet ya haven’t heard of these gayborhoods 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ Let Courtney The Explorer give you a tour through some of her fave spots near Chicago, Michigan and beyond #pride #pridemonth #fyp ♬ Hyped – Daniel Ciurlizza & Joni Fuller
Dylan Mulvaney drank beer.
@queerty #DylanMulvaney bravely calls out #BudLight. Sending her so much love! #pride #transrights ♬ original sound – Queerty*
The Supreme Court considered a “straights only” case.
@queerency “303 Creative v. Elenis” is an imminent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could empower businesses to legally discriminate against LGBTQ customers and other minority groups. #lgbt #queertiktok #pridemonth #gaytiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #wlw #lgbtq #blackqueer #303creative ♬ original sound – queerency
Anthony Bowens felt the love.
@pinknews #Openlygay #wrestler #AnthonyBowens quickly shut down #Harley Cameron after she rapped that she thought Bowens was into her. The #gay #wrestlingstar then gestured toward his rainbow attire asking her to “look at his gear” before confirming what his fans already knew: that he’s gay. His fans began chanting ‘He’s gay! He’s gay! He’s Gay!” in the Chicago arena. #queernews #queertok #wwe #wrestlingtiktok #wrestlingtok #lgbtq #queerathlete ♬ original sound – PinkNews 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Saltina Shaker jumped into drag.
@saltinashaker Replying to @amber_may_dobson This took 45 min LOL. #drag #dragqueen #makeup ♬ Saltina is hot lol – Saltina Shaker 🧂
Ross Lynch applied sunscreen.
@thedrivereraA Greek Summer
Frankie Cena reviewed Drag Me to Dinner.
@frankiecena How would you rate Drag Me to Dinner?! #dragmetodinner #dragmetodinnerhulu #dragrace #dragracecontent #dragqueens #dragperformance #rpdrcontent #tvshowreview #rpdrqueens ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
And James Charles painted Terri Jo.
@jamescharles Even Terri Jo is getting @Painted by James Charles ♬ original sound – James Charles