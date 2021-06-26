Gus Kenworthy’s Pride suit, the Brownstone Boys’ Pride stoop, & donut holes with rainbow glaze

The last weekend of Pride month calls for celebration! Here are some of the highlights you may have missed on Instagram:

Alex Ringler walked The Pines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Ringler (@alexringler)

The Brownstone Boys painted their stoop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brownstone Boys (@brownstoneboys)

Riley S. Wilson picked a flower for his hair.

Connor Gowland sported suspenders.

Purple Glaze Donuts baked with love.

Nick Adams dropped the disco ball.

Jon Yeo kept it casual.

Todrick Hall dragged himself up.

Robert Miller played with legos.

Tyler Oakley transformed.

Keith Boykin flashed back to 90’s NYC Pride.

Bolu Okupe color coordinated.

Scarlet Envy kicked off press week.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger decoded LGBTQ+ Pride flags.

A Chicago home showed off its true colors.

Emanuele Corrado painted his body.

Eli Razimor Aptern flew a flag above Tel Aviv.

Quincy dyed his beard.

Gus Kenworthy and Constantine Rousouli worked on their tans.

And Kyle Boen framed himself.