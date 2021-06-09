‘Hollywood’ star Jeremy Pope will don combat fatigues for next queer role

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Pope has announced his next project, which will see him don a military uniform.

Deadline reports Pope will star opposite Gabrielle Union in the film The Inspection for first-time writer/director Elegance Bratton. Bratton has based the film on his own experience growing up as a queer, African-American.

In the film, Pope will play a young, gay man loosely based on Bratton, who enlists in the Marines in order to impress his demanding mother (Union…who seems a bit young for the part). Effie T. Brown, producer of Dear White People will step in to produce for A24 Films.

“Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life,” Brown said in a statement. “I’ve long admired the excellent work of our partners at A24 and it’s exciting for Gamechanger to partner with a company that is equally committed to bringing diverse and captivating stories to the forefront of entertainment.”

The announcement is just the latest achievement in Pope’s meteoric rise to fame. He first hit the big leagues in 2019 when he became only the sixth person in history to be nominated for Tony Awards in both the Best Actor in a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Musical awards in the same year (Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, respectively). He followed up by landing the lead in the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix series Hollywood, for which he earned an Emmy nomination (and a Queerties nomination as well). This year, he joined the cast of Pose in a recurring role for the show’s final season.

In addition to starring in The Inspection, director Janet Mock also recently tapped him to play Sammy Davis, Jr. in her upcoming film Scandalous! about the relationship between Davis and actress Kim Novak.

A start date for The Inspection has yet to be announced.