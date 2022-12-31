Jinkx Monsoon’s hot handyman, Cody Rigsby’s party boat, & Polo Morin’s pool toys

This week Luke Evans and his boyfriend posted a sweet holiday greeting, a Texas burger joint posted a beefy billboard, and Shawn Mendes stripped down for an ice-cold dip. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Sterling Walker reached the peak.
Polo Morin caught a ride.
Cody Rigsby went to Brazil.
Jinkx Monsoon shared her handyman, Daniel.
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman got some sun.
Sam Smith took a boat.
Jozea Flores flipped over.
Ryan O’Connell did the dishes.
Matthew Mitcham explored the rainforest.
Adam Peaty got a tan.
Isaac Cole Powell jumped in.
Maluma fed the fans.
David McIntosh followed the camels.
Tom Prior snapped a selfie.
Bryce Willard Smithe sniffed his pits.
Alex Pettyfer and Woody Harrelson shared a hot tub.
Seth G took a hike.
Sander Jennings sweat it out.
Elliott Norris took a shower.
And Chris Olsen showed off.
One Comment
Godabed
I only know 4 people on this list, Woody H. B lister, Alex P. C lister, Ryan Dlister, and Sam Smith B lister, the rest of them I have no clue who they are at all.
I will say this, it’s nice to see more than one body type and skin colors being represented. progress is progress.