Joe Rogan just cost Spotify yet another famous podcast

Backlash over Spotify’s ongoing support of COVID-19 misinformation peddler Joe Rogan continues apace, as another major podcast host for the streaming platform has announced she will pull her show from the network.
Mary L. Trump, the niece of disgraced former President Donald Trump and host of The Mary Trump Show, announced on Tuesday (Feb. 1) that she would remove her show from Spotify. Trump specifically cited Rogan and his campaign of misinformation about COVID-19 as the reason. Trump’s show will still stream on Apple Podcasts and Audible.
I'm removing my podcast from @Spotify. I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way.
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 2, 2022
“I’m removing my podcast from @Spotify,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I know it’s not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way.”
In her tweet, Trump cited musicians Neil Young, Young’s longtime collaborator Nils Lofgren, and Joni Mitchell as inspiration for removing her show from Spotify. Young began the movement last week, with Mitchell and singer Graham Nash subsequently joining in along with singer and podcast host India Arie, who pulled both her music and her show from the streaming platform. Arie also cited Rogan’s history of racially insensitive comments in her decision.
Both Spotify and Joe Rogan have tried to deflect mounting criticism of Rogan’s show for spreading false information regarding COVID-19 in recent weeks. Last week, Spotify announced that it would begin to add content advisories and warnings to podcasts discussing the pandemic, though it did not mention Rogan by name. Over the weekend, Rogan posted an “apology” video to Instagram, claiming he was “not trying to promote misinformation” regarding the disease.
To counter Rogan’s false Corona claims, more than 270 professors, scientists, doctors, and health care workers signed an open letter calling on Spotify to address Rogan’s spread of misinformation. In the past, the host has cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, discouraged some listeners from getting vaccinated for COVID, promoted potentially injurious horse de-wormer ivermectin as a treatment for the virus, and hosted COVID-19 conspiracy theorists on his show whose ideas have no basis in medicine or science.
Of course, with the announcement that Mary Trump will remove her show from Spotify, Twitter users have begun to share their own opinions…
This nurse Thanks U … Mary ??? !!!
Your docs and nurses r exhausted and defeated. They need all the support they can get.
???
— ?Jacquie_RN ????? ?? (@jacquie_rn) February 2, 2022
That’s the problem. His supporters hear one thing and the informed people hear what he is actually saying and doing. Not difficult to understand.
— Yea, I know (@marcelsecours) February 2, 2022
Thank you. There must be consequences for the deliberate dissemination of misinformation.
— Theresa Kump Leghorn (@tkleghorn1) February 2, 2022
100 mil. My mouth dropped open. I kept saying.. WTF, WTF, WTF … maybe enough ppl leaving and canceling their membership .. this might backfire on them. Yes, Joe Rogan has a right to free speech, but as a private company condoning his message, they’re not any better than him!!
— KindHeart ?????????? (@afridi_brigitte) February 2, 2022
@MaryLTrump what you've decided to do, IS A BIG DEAL! You've become a household name for the sake of helping save our Democracy. Every bit helps. I Uninstalled my @Spotify app
— Jo Anne Roberts (@HelenaofTroy60) February 2, 2022
Mary, Joe Rogan has a history of serious racism, too. He uses the N-word, plus there this stuff: https://t.co/9lTfP0I1eH
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 2, 2022
Thank you for supporting what's right #IStandWithNeilYoung
Both Neil Young & Joni Mitchell suffered from Polio as children plus Young has two children born with #CerebralPalsy#ScienceMatters and #VaccinesMatter to keep people safe. #DeleteSpotify #CancelSpotify #ByeByeSpotify pic.twitter.com/vhvqDAltxy
— ??? ???????? ?? ???? ? (@i_joeb) February 2, 2022
SamB
Mary is right, she pulling her podcast is literally nothing. Joe brings in 11 million listeners per podcast. He drops between 3 to 5 every week, and they’re between 2 to 3 hours long. That is were Spotify is making their money. They could afford to lose many more Mary Trumps, India Aries etc.
Cam
The fact that you right wing trolls are so panicked by the Spotify thing shows people are on the right track.
When the Spotify CEO and Joe Rogan are BOTH out trying to do damage control, it shows they are sccrambling.
Chrisk
I already knew you’d be here to attack Mary before I even scrolled down. So predicable.
MickeyMoose
I think we’re all pretty exhausted by the stupidity of those who don’t understand how contagion works despite their suffering a lifetime of illnesses caught from others. Somehow in their clouded minds Covid is different, and they believe they couldn’t possibly be part of the problem.
white-queer-african
So SammyyyByyy is the first to comment! Gawd Mary don’t u have a life? Or maybe, maybe someone, human or otherwise that can help u with your frustrations?
cuteguy
Mary should be hailed as a hero. Unfortunately Spotify won’t care. At this point if you’re dumb enough to listen to this m0ron Rogan, you deserve what you get from covid. I just wish it was a requirement to show proof of vaccination before getting hospitalized
rangerwilcox
corporate responsibility is really important, Spotify.
Brian
Putting virus discussions aside, they should stop publishing his show just for its poor quality. He rambles for 3 or 4 hours about topics that he has put zero forethought into. There’s no editing or retaping to tighten that up. It’s boring. He embarrases himself, but not in a way that’s lively or funny. It’s just an awkward mess.
That and all the n-words. 🙁
Mr. Stadnick
Spotify has become a huge disappointment. The way they have handled this mess is surprising considering it is a Scandinavian company and they are generally more social aware than American companies. Mary Trump leaving may not affect their monetary stream much but as more and more producers and creators pull their work they will see their numbers start to fall and some other company will be there to pick up the pieces.