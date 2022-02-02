Joe Rogan just cost Spotify yet another famous podcast

Backlash over Spotify’s ongoing support of COVID-19 misinformation peddler Joe Rogan continues apace, as another major podcast host for the streaming platform has announced she will pull her show from the network.

Mary L. Trump, the niece of disgraced former President Donald Trump and host of The Mary Trump Show, announced on Tuesday (Feb. 1) that she would remove her show from Spotify. Trump specifically cited Rogan and his campaign of misinformation about COVID-19 as the reason. Trump’s show will still stream on Apple Podcasts and Audible.

I'm removing my podcast from @Spotify. I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 2, 2022

“I’m removing my podcast from @Spotify,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I know it’s not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way.”

In her tweet, Trump cited musicians Neil Young, Young’s longtime collaborator Nils Lofgren, and Joni Mitchell as inspiration for removing her show from Spotify. Young began the movement last week, with Mitchell and singer Graham Nash subsequently joining in along with singer and podcast host India Arie, who pulled both her music and her show from the streaming platform. Arie also cited Rogan’s history of racially insensitive comments in her decision.

Both Spotify and Joe Rogan have tried to deflect mounting criticism of Rogan’s show for spreading false information regarding COVID-19 in recent weeks. Last week, Spotify announced that it would begin to add content advisories and warnings to podcasts discussing the pandemic, though it did not mention Rogan by name. Over the weekend, Rogan posted an “apology” video to Instagram, claiming he was “not trying to promote misinformation” regarding the disease.

To counter Rogan’s false Corona claims, more than 270 professors, scientists, doctors, and health care workers signed an open letter calling on Spotify to address Rogan’s spread of misinformation. In the past, the host has cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, discouraged some listeners from getting vaccinated for COVID, promoted potentially injurious horse de-wormer ivermectin as a treatment for the virus, and hosted COVID-19 conspiracy theorists on his show whose ideas have no basis in medicine or science.

Of course, with the announcement that Mary Trump will remove her show from Spotify, Twitter users have begun to share their own opinions…

This nurse Thanks U … Mary ??? !!! Your docs and nurses r exhausted and defeated. They need all the support they can get. ??? — ?Jacquie_RN ????? ?? (@jacquie_rn) February 2, 2022

That’s the problem. His supporters hear one thing and the informed people hear what he is actually saying and doing. Not difficult to understand. — Yea, I know (@marcelsecours) February 2, 2022

Thank you. There must be consequences for the deliberate dissemination of misinformation. — Theresa Kump Leghorn (@tkleghorn1) February 2, 2022

100 mil. My mouth dropped open. I kept saying.. WTF, WTF, WTF … maybe enough ppl leaving and canceling their membership .. this might backfire on them. Yes, Joe Rogan has a right to free speech, but as a private company condoning his message, they’re not any better than him!! — KindHeart ?????????? (@afridi_brigitte) February 2, 2022

@MaryLTrump what you've decided to do, IS A BIG DEAL! You've become a household name for the sake of helping save our Democracy. Every bit helps. I Uninstalled my @Spotify app — Jo Anne Roberts (@HelenaofTroy60) February 2, 2022

Mary, Joe Rogan has a history of serious racism, too. He uses the N-word, plus there this stuff: https://t.co/9lTfP0I1eH — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 2, 2022