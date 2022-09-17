instastuds

Jon Bernthal’s prison tats, Polo Morin’s hot firefighters, & Big Sean’s “dad bod”

This week Rosie O’Donnell unpacked her relationship with Ellen, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness finally got “together,” and Tommy Lee joined OnlyFans. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Derrick Gordon put himself on display.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks jumped in.

 

Polo Morin started fires.

 

Sterling Walker showed off his best friend.

 

Terry Miller locked himself up.

 

Jon Bernthal went to jail.

Curtis Hamilton hit the pool.

Pita Taufatofua warmed up the slopes.

 

Matt Shively showed some ass.

 

Big Sean flexed his “dad weight.”

 

Zac Efron got his phone wet.

 

Jake Shears entertained Lisbon.

 

Sam Smith showed pit.

 

Bradley Kim stayed humble.

 

Greg Bennett got burned.

 

Eric Radford stood in the lake.

 

Ryan O’Connell shared a love story.

 

Dan Amboyer sat against the wall.

 

Yona Knight-Wisdom roared.

 

And Ross Lynch fed his fans.

 

