We’ve arrived at the holigay weekend!

OK, so technically, it’s Memorial Day, but a three-day-long stretch of celebrating at the end of May feels more like a Pride Month pregame than anything else.

Fittingly, the past week of LGBTQ+ news has also felt like a party. TV anchor Jason Hackett came out publicly on-air, Daniel Craig announced he’s going queer for a new movie, a twunky Abe Lincoln statue went viral, and Colton Underwood is going to be a daddy!

Plus, Zane Phillips worked up a sweat, Diplo showed off his digs, and this Naked and Afraid player beat the odds.

Elsewhere across the web, we’ve been scoping out new fits, blasting fresh bops, and thirsting over Jonathan Bailey. What else is new?!

Crack a cold one and prepare to be preoccupied. Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Loose 3.5-Inch Inseam Swim Trunks from Old Navy

Image Credit: Old Navy

It’s time to retire the 19th century swimming costume, honey. If you’re anything like me, you’ve gotten complacent over the past few summers with the same ol’ trusty bathing suit. And while, in the right lighting, you can’t tell how badly it’s been bleached by chlorine, sunshine, and hard-seltzer stains, it’s time for an update.

Thankfully, I found the cutest pool-party ready trunks at Old Navy –– of all places –– available in regular and tall sizes and on sale for $14.99! These babies have an elastic-drawstring waist, pockets, dry quickly, and most importantly, a 3.5-inch inseam.

2. The most random bicycle attachment for banana lovers

Image Credit: Etsy

Tired: banana phone. Wired: banana bicycle harness.

There’s no feeling quite as powerful as being a gay man riding a beach cruiser during the summertime. But living out your beach music-video fantasy is no excuse for slacking on potassium. Thankfully, this quirky and cute leather Bike Banana Holder (in black and brown for $70 on Etsy) allows all us fruits to bring our fruits on the go.

Whether you’re biking the block or meandering through Fire Island, this accessory will make you the talk of the town. And we’re sure it also fits, erm, other things too.

3. This baby who loves Four Seasons Orlando

Have you ever seen a baby so cognitively aware of their Florida vacation accommodation options?! The internet has been obsessed with this one-year-old who went ridiculously viral after her aunt posted a video that’s received over 47 million times… but was never meant to leave the family group chat.

In the clip, baby Kate’s mom asks, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?,” to which the diapered star raises her hand and responds. The child’s sophistication and verve have been memed to oblivion, and I’m still not over it. So, yes, for the rest of the month, I will be raising my hand and saying, “Meee!” anytime someone asks a question.

4. Sunscreen, sponsored by Jonathan Bailey

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen everyday, sponsored by internet’s boyfriend Jonathan Bailey ? https://t.co/SkLHxRJHzg — Enzo (@ens_z) May 19, 2024

Jonathan Bailey may be the most charitable man on earth. Not only did the Fellow Travelers hottie run the Hackney Half Marathon to raise money for LGBTQ+ youth, but he’s concerned about your skin!

This clip from the race, in which the 36-year-old playfully applies some sunscreen, serves as an important reminder to lather up this summer! (Might I suggest my personal fave: the CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for face and body and only $13.97 on Amazon.) Unfortunately, Bailey is probably too busy to help get your back. But feel free to study his technique and short shorts as closely as you need!

5. LGBTQ+-made wine from The Urban Grape

Image Credit: The Urban Grape

It’s time to stock up the wine cellar for Pride season! (OK, who am I kidding, I will never be able to afford a wine cellar.) Unfortunately, LGBTQ+-owned wine businesses are few and far between in physical stores.

Thankfully, Black-owned wine shop The Urban Grape understands the importance of supporting your community and did the homework for you. With their LGBTQ+ filter online –– the first-ever to allow shoppers a holistic view of wines, beers, and spirits from only queer makers –– you can spend your rainbow cash wisely and find some new faves. Some of their LGBTQ+-made best-sellers include the 2014 Kalas red blend ($50), 2022 Chateau Lestevenie Bergerac Blanc ($16), and the 2021 Roco Gravel Road Chardonnay ($29).

6. JORDY’s sexy new era of pop

I’ve been a longtime fan of Jordy, who’s music has helped bring in a new era of pop music where same-sex pronouns and winking nods to queer sex can run free, and still resonate with heterosexual listeners. (“Don’t cancel all your plans just for some sh*tty head” was a particularly mind-blowing lyric for me just a few years ago.)

Still, it seems he’s pushing the envelope even further with his upcoming project dropping June 14, aptly titled Sex With Myself. His last single “Second Minute Hour” is a thumping and sexy ode to late-night rendezvous, and new track “Can U Host?” is equally infectious. With a title ripped directly from your Grindr conversations and a pulsating beat, it’s safe to say Hot Gay Summer is in full effect!

7. I Saw the TV Glow Collection by A24

Image Credit: A24

I Saw the TV Glow, directed by acclaimed non-binary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, is already one of the most dazzling and haunting horror films of the year. Considering the movie revolves around two teens’ fascination with a late-night TV show, it’s only fitting the flick has spawned a line of merch for its own cult-like followers, including a Pink Opaque Cap ($35), the Glow Puff Print Mr. Sprinkly Tee ($40), and its vinyl soundtrack ($40) featuring tracks by the likes of Caroline Polachek, Phoebe Bridgers, and Snail Mail.

8. Lady Gaga in all her 2007 splendor

lady gaga performing at lollapalooza before she was famous (2007) pic.twitter.com/DLHVWrHyr0 — pop culture (@gagasyuyi) May 18, 2024

In light of the Gaga Chromatica Ball concert special hitting Max this weekend, fans have been recirculating some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic performances online. Before she was selling out stadiums and sporting million-dollar costumes, Mother Monster was just a girl in hot pants with a disco ball.

Nevertheless, this clip of her performing “Summerboy” back at Lollapalooza in 2007 is truly mind-boggling. The crowd had no idea they were witnessing a superstar in the making –– or hearing one of the most slept-on songs from The Fame IRL. If only we could go back in time and snag a ticket!

9. Cactus Country: A Boyhood Memoir by Zoë Bossiere

This is the Airstream trailer I grew up in, the same one featured on the cover of my debut memoir, CACTUS COUNTRY, out today from @ABRAMSbooks. Thank you to everyone who has championed this book in ways big and small. I hope my story reaches the readers who need it most ??????? pic.twitter.com/429PzH7yLg — Zoë Bossiere (@zoebossiere) May 21, 2024

As an Arizona transplant in New York City, Zoë Bossiere’s trans memoir Cactus Country ($25.11 online) had me hooked from its title alone. OK, and those Saguaro cacti that grace its cover. IYKYK.

Documenting their adolescence and sexuality journey from a Tucson trailer park, Bossiere recounts a powerful and gripping story about genderfluidity, class, and masculinity amidst javelinas, paloverde trees, and the blistering sun. You can read an exclusive excerpt here.

10. Whatever the heck is happening on this YouTube channel

What you are seeing is a muscled dude rubbing his pecs and using scissors to trim his chest hair into a high-tech microphone. Welcome to the world of autonomous sensory meridian response, otherwise known as ASMR.

Millions of people find comfort in these auditorily stimulating clips, so I guess it was only a matter of time until male grooming entered the space. Now, whether or not Gay Twitter X is finding solace in this particular brand of brain tingles is still up in the air. But ASMR performer Mateo Muscle (and his pecs) are certainly in the running for favorite YouTuber of the year.

