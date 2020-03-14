Jwan Yosef’s thick thighs, Jake Bain’s kitty, & Ronnie Woo’s big bite

This week Atlantis Cruises cancelled gay cruise culture, Aaron Carter launched an OnlyFans, Madonna squashed the rest of the Madame X tour, and Sherry Pie’s catfishing scandal got a whole lot darker. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Kumail Nanjiani posed for Men’s Health.
Now that @kumailn has successfully completed his stunning transformation from ‘Silicon Valley’ nerd to @marvel superhero, we asked the actor to recreate a few other iconic (cut/ripped/jacked/swole) roles: Wolverine, Maverick, John McClane, and Patrick Bateman. ? Click the link in bio for Kumail’s April cover story. ?: @emilyshur
Rafael De La Fuente manifested his dreams.
The Pit Crew got fit.
Jake Bain took a cat to the beach.
Broadway dancer Javi Perez had a drink.
Cameron Dallas smoked a cigarette.
Daniel Craig posed for GQ.
Ronnie Woo had a snack.
Chris Salvatore did some landscaping.
Garrett Magee wore red.
Taylor Bennett posed.
Jwan Yosef went to the gym.
DJ Justin Dawson found his light.
Rome Flynn stayed home.
David Mcintosh wore a mask.
Aidan Faminoff had messy hair.
Ashley Mckenzie thought about life.
I have been thinking ? a lot about my life recently! It’s scary to know that judo will end one day for me. Judo has got me the life I have today and of corse there has been WJC who has played a big part, Chris and @carlycamberleyjudoclub So I am alway grateful for those who have help my out in my career and I helping me now! Thanks you x
Ashley Parker Angel tested the water.
Okkar Min Maung watched the water.
Eliad Cohen covered his eyes.
Matteo Lane hung out.
Jake Miller used a paddle.
Victor Turpin exercised outside.
Back to it. Good weather = Good home deck workout You do it at home. 20 burpees 20 pushups 20 air squads 20 crunches 20 leg raises And done! You can go eat breakfast!!! #homegym #view #fitness #motivation #latino #losangeles #hills #home #love #nodiet #colombiano #paisa #actor #healthylife #entrenamiento #chicharron
Sam Callahan went to the beach.
Where on this crazy planet should I explore next??? – After my 2nd gig here in Spain this week, I went on a little exploration adventure down by the beaches. Don’t worry I’ve been taking some wicked vlog footage for y’all to see next week. ????? – I always said when I was younger that if I didn’t get the time off to ‘Travel’ when I was 18+ because of music, I would travel WITH my music and through my gigs etc.. So I think it’s super important when I’m somewhere new to make sure I explore and see what’s about! ? – I wanna know, where’s the coolest place you’ve been?? – So far for me, just through music: Canary Islands Spain Las Vegas Canada Scotland Ireland Wales The Isle Of Wight Los Angeles North Africa
Yona Knight-Wisdom sat poolside.
Big couple of weeks down in Leeds have come to an end ?? • It’s scary to see how Coronavirus has taken a grip on the sporting world… there’s so much uncertainty for every athlete ????? but regardless I’ll be continuing as best as possible! Let’s hope this situation doesn’t last for too much longer ?? #youreapwhatyousow #staydreaming #diving #sport
And Terry Miller turned 49.
4 Comments
justyouandi
So appreciate that no razor, wax, or trimmer has come anywhere near Javi Perez’ beautifully hairy body! Same for Eliad Cohen. Thankfully I’m seeing less and less of the androgynous uninteresting shaved/waxed/trimmed body hair that everybody was doing for the last few decades.
BODY HAIR IS BACK!!!!!
Are you listening, Tom Daley?
brd.h
Queerty- you can’t just share one Ronnie Woo’s post every week and think you tick the diversity box.
MANSUMM
Garrett McGee…beautiful. I could get lost in those pecs!
Jonathan5865
Ronnie Woo is very attractive but does Queerty realize that there are plenty of buff hot Asians out there other than Ronnie Woo? The fact that hes the only Asian to constantly appear in these IG posts makes me think Queerty’s inclusion of him is for the sole purpose of trying to not be called out for racism.