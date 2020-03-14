Instastuds

Jwan Yosef’s thick thighs, Jake Bain’s kitty, & Ronnie Woo’s big bite

This week Atlantis Cruises cancelled gay cruise culture, Aaron Carter launched an OnlyFans, Madonna squashed the rest of the Madame X tour, and Sherry Pie’s catfishing scandal got a whole lot darker. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Kumail Nanjiani posed for Men’s Health.

Rafael De La Fuente manifested his dreams.

Manifesting.

The Pit Crew got fit.

Jake Bain took a cat to the beach.

Just a couple of cool cats at the beach 🙂

Broadway dancer Javi Perez had a drink.

u mad?

Cameron Dallas smoked a cigarette.

Head’d back to tha 90’s brb

Daniel Craig posed for GQ.

Ronnie Woo had a snack.

Contrary to what my face says, I am not in pain.

Chris Salvatore did some landscaping.

Just some casual landscaping ?

Garrett Magee wore red.

??out miami ? >>>> ??

Taylor Bennett posed.

?So Up There ITS STUCK THERE???

Jwan Yosef went to the gym.

Yalla letz do diz ??

DJ Justin Dawson found his light.

??

Rome Flynn stayed home.

ride

David Mcintosh wore a mask.

Aidan Faminoff had messy hair.

Messy hair don’t CARE ?????

Ashley Mckenzie thought about life.

Ashley Parker Angel tested the water.

Okkar Min Maung watched the water.

3 years ago memory. I want those abs again.. Huummm..

Eliad Cohen covered his eyes.

I’m shy ?? . ? @followfelipe

Matteo Lane hung out.

Jake Miller used a paddle.

Vitamin D ?

Victor Turpin exercised outside.

Sam Callahan went to the beach.

Where on this crazy planet should I explore next??? – After my 2nd gig here in Spain this week, I went on a little exploration adventure down by the beaches. Don’t worry I’ve been taking some wicked vlog footage for y’all to see next week. ????? – I always said when I was younger that if I didn’t get the time off to ‘Travel’ when I was 18+ because of music, I would travel WITH my music and through my gigs etc.. So I think it’s super important when I’m somewhere new to make sure I explore and see what’s about! ? – I wanna know, where’s the coolest place you’ve been?? – So far for me, just through music: Canary Islands Spain Las Vegas Canada Scotland Ireland Wales The Isle Of Wight Los Angeles North Africa

Yona Knight-Wisdom sat poolside.

And Terry Miller turned 49.

49 • ? @nunzilla

