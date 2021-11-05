Lea Michele is having an absolutely awful day on Twitter (again)

Actress Lea Michele has been trending all morning on Twitter after it was announced Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast in the upcoming big-screen version of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. The news comes just a few months after it was announced Beanie Feldstein will star in the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of Funny Girl in 2022.

Michele is a huge fan of the both shows. In 2017, she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live!” that she would love to be in the film versions of both Wicked and Funny Girl, joking that she would “fight” other actresses for the opportunities, if needed.

It’s unclear whether she was even being seriously considered for either of the roles, but if she was, the barrage of bad press she received last summer likely played a part in why she wasn’t cast. As you may recall, in June 2020, Michele had to issue an apology after her former Glee co-stars Samantha Ware, Amber Riley, and Alex Newell came forward to accuse her of cruel treatment on set.

Ware alleged Michele made work on the show “living hell” and “told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig.’” Riley and Newell both appeared to corroborate the accusations. Meanwhile, drag queen Willam also hinted at unpleasant behavior by Michele on the set of Glee–behavior so rude, it prompted him to quit the show.

This was followed by scores of other former castmates, colleagues, understudies, and extras also accusing her of being “subhuman,” “terrifying,” “manipulative,” and a “nightmare,” among other things. It didn’t take long before she started losing endorsement deals, like the one she had with Hello Fresh. Then, in July 2020, she deleted her Twitter page for good.

Since then, Michele has kept a relatively low profile, although she did recently announce she’ll be returning to Broadway for a one-night-only concert benefiting The Actors Fund with some of the original cast of “Spring Awakening.” The special event will take place November 15 at the Imperial Theatre.

“The theater that we’re going to be performing at was the theater that I did my very first Broadway show when I was 8 years old,” she told Extra. “There’s a lot of emotion, yeah. I’m either going to need a very big drink or a very big box of tissues.”

It’s probably a good thing Michele isn’t on Twitter anymore because here’s what people are saying about her right now…

lea michele finding out she wasn’t cast in the funny girl revival OR the wicked movie this year pic.twitter.com/9ofvWZUaTq — sheeva (@sheevasmells) November 5, 2021

lea michele in 2013: i want to be fanny brice and elphaba

2021: ? — damien ?? (@bloomzegler) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele walking into the theatre to see the Wicked movie pic.twitter.com/SMer7Ea5l4 — Cody (extra festive) (@mistercodester) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele trending every time there’s a big Broadway casting reveal is never not hilarious — Andrew Z¡gler (@andrewzigler) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele facetiming the Wicked director as we speak: pic.twitter.com/pSuh2Gzx9B — CHERRY ? (@twink4harry) November 5, 2021

Could you Imagine how much of an aneurysm this app would have if they actually casted Lea Michele in the Wicked film — Hey Fagatha (@HeyFagatha) November 5, 2021

me reading all of the tweets about Lea Michele pic.twitter.com/rYHJCo3mbs — mr. greentea (@shivasdaddy) November 5, 2021

Wouldn’t wanna be Lea Michele’s therapist this year — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele looking at Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein. pic.twitter.com/hrmL0RFgAU — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 5, 2021

Somewhere, Jonathan Groff's phone is ringing. Lea Michele is calling. He lets it go to voicemail. — Harbinger of Queer Joy (@Neil_McNeil) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele getting the Funny Girl THEN Wicked news pic.twitter.com/8HXRpznbW0 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 5, 2021

Maybe Lea Michele should not have shit in that wig. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 5, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.