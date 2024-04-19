Luke Evans’ “butch” new look, Rosie roasts Trump & Danny Pintauro’s fitness glow-up

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

HE’S THE BOSS: Former child star Danny Pintauro returned to Hollywood with a fitness glow-up. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Karamo opened up about his struggles after first catching fame. [Read more]

DOM TOP ENERGY: Luke Evans celebrated turning forty-FINE with a “butch” new look.

SHOTS FIRED: Rosie O’Donnell blasted Donald Trump as only she can and we have a feeling he’s not gonna like what she said. [Read more]

TIME OUT: Aspiring Paralympian John Edward Heath talked to Queerty about the misconceptions surrounding disabled athletes, defying the odds, and his deep love of… Legos? [Read more]

UNSTOPPABLE: Out Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones’ partied at Miami Pride then shared big news about his political future. 🏳️‍🌈

O ROMEO!: Kit Connor announced his next heart-stopping role and the girls, gays, and theys all lost their minds. [Read more]

PHOTOS: Step back in time to New York’s queer club scene of the 1990s. [Read more]

REAL TALK: “Straight white girls” are coming for this gay slang term and this TikToker is sounding the alarm.

ROLLING WITH IT: WWE World Heavyweight Champ Damian Priest said he’s proud to be the “Bisexual Undertaker.” [Read more]

NO HOMO: Rapper NLE Choppa fired back at homophobes calling his new song “gay” then gave a shout out to his LGBTQ+ fans. [Read more]

REUNITED: Fellow Travelers co-stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey reunited for Deadline’s Contenders event looking quite dapper! 🫦❤️