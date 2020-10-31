Instastuds

Maluma’s hole in one, Matteo Lane’s thirst, & Andres Camilo’s backup plan

This week Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva came out of the closet, a whole bunch of Fox News hosts exposed themselves to Coronavirus, and Joe Biden pledged to pass the Equality Act. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Levi Mack brought the groceries inside.

Roberto Caccamo got sand in his pants.

Jaymes Vaughan cast his vote.

Justus Pickett walked into the jungle.

Yasser Marta took in some fresh air.

The Pit Crew slipped into something more casual.

Garcia turned 25.

Giuseppe Giofre grabbed a chair.

Ethan and Grayson Dolan played a game.

Joe Polito showed off his costume.

Maluma scored a hole in one.

Matteo Lane quenched our thirst.

Elliott Norris showed off his Chubbies.

Luke Evans got some sun.

Andres Camilo revealed his backup plan.

Raul Vallejo hung out with his plants.

And Derrick Gordon broke a sweat.

