Matteo Lane’s butt, Omar Ayuso’s thighs & a surprise announcement from Jinkx Monsoon

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

TRAUMA DUMP: Elmo asked how everyone was doing on the internet and a sh*tstorm rained down on Sesame Street. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BISEXUAL BUNNIES: Hugh Hefner’s widow said he “definitely” had men in his bed and was “very open” about sex. [Read all about it on Queerty]

#QUEERTIES: Rock out to all the certified bops and artists nominated in the 2024 Queerties with our Spotify playlist. And don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

ANIMAL INSTINCTS: This twink on TikTok reignited the debate over monogamy and open relationships. [Read all about it on Queerty]

QUERY: The internet asked: is this woman’s husband gay, or just Southern? [See more at INTO]

LEGGY DISPLAY: Omar Ayuso flashed his thicc thighs in teeny-tiny short shorts that left Paul Mescal in the dust.

JUST SAY NO: Gay men named their red flags in the dating world that are dealbreakers. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SENATE TWINK: Investigators released their findings from the probe into the gay sex tape that rocked Capitol Hill last year. [Read more at LGBTQNation]

UNFLABBALE: Patrick Mahomes is proud of his dad bod and so are we!

Seeing this photo makes me even more pissed nobody can tackle this man pic.twitter.com/rTJqea8cLh — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) January 31, 2024

OH LORD: A sexy new painting of Jesus promoting Easter had conservatives fainting in the pews. [Read all about it on Queerty]

TIME OUT: Rodrigo Aburto talked singlets, his husband Matteo Lane’s butt, and bottom shaming. [Check out the full interview on Queerty]

HI, JINKX!: Have you heard? The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Broadway sensation, Doctor Who villain, and your favorite MILF Jinkx Monsoon is joining us as the host of this year’s Queerties Awards. Vote for all your LGBTQ+ favorites once a day until February 22nd, and stay tuned for the queerest awards show in Hollywood! 🏆🌈🍿