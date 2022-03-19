Nyle DiMarco’s summer bod, John Halbach’s long johns, & Colton Underwood’s furry chest

This week Countess Luann got thrown out of a gay bar, Matt Bomer and Bradley Cooper headed toward an on-screen romance, and Jussie Smollett worked his way out of jail. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Nyle DiMarco stayed ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco)

Chris Salvatore stretched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Conor McGregor carried weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Andrés Camilo dropped his pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Tan France had coffee in bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

Andrea Denver got in the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Denver (@andreadenver)

Davey Wavey took off his shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davey Wavey (@officialdaveywavey)

John Halbach stayed warm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Halbach (@johnhalbach)

Elliott Norris hit the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Colton Underwood dished to Andy Cohen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

Keiynan Lonsdale posed for Vogue Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Hong Kong (@voguehongkong)

Eliad Cohen sunk into the sheets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Chai Freeman checked himself out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H A I (@chaifreeman._)

James Kennedy took a dip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy)

Titanius Maximus felt the ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Max Emerson had a cup outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Matty Lee lifted heavy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty Lee (@mattydiver)

Jaime Cepero showed off his tory “winter weight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAIME CEPERO (@papimagic)

Taylor Phillips put his summer bod on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Phillips (@taylorjphillips)

And Ronnie Woo showed off.