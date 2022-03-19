Nyle DiMarco’s summer bod, John Halbach’s long johns, & Colton Underwood’s furry chest

This week Countess Luann got thrown out of a gay bar, Matt Bomer and Bradley Cooper headed toward an on-screen romance, and Jussie Smollett worked his way out of jail. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Nyle DiMarco stayed ready.
Chris Salvatore stretched.
Conor McGregor carried weight.
Andrés Camilo dropped his pants.
Tan France had coffee in bed.
Andrea Denver got in the pool.
Davey Wavey took off his shirt.
John Halbach stayed warm.
Elliott Norris hit the gym.
Colton Underwood dished to Andy Cohen.
Keiynan Lonsdale posed for Vogue Hong Kong.
Eliad Cohen sunk into the sheets.
Chai Freeman checked himself out.
James Kennedy took a dip.
Titanius Maximus felt the ocean.
Max Emerson had a cup outside.
Matty Lee lifted heavy.
Jaime Cepero showed off his tory “winter weight.”
Taylor Phillips put his summer bod on display.
And Ronnie Woo showed off.
6 Comments
John
It’s really gross that Queerty has such a Conor McGregor fetish. Please stop.
MANSUMM
I completely agree!
SamB
Based on 90% of the men above, it’s funny that a site that usually claims having a preference is bigoted, clearly has a preference.
Kangol2
Nyle DiMarco is carrying his bit of gray hair very well. Still gorgeous. Keiynan Lonsdale is really growing into a beautiful man. I wish Jaime Cepero got more parts. He was good in that otherwise horrible movie Daddy. Titanius never disappoints. Also good to see Ronnie Woo just posing without food.
But Queerty, please, stop featuring homophobe Conor McGregor. Please. There are other non-homophobic boxers/MMA fighters out there!
SDR94103
Ronnie Woo == more please.
Goforit
Well, this post certainly fed my fantasy type. Taylor Phillips, Eliad Cohen, Chris Salvatore and Nyle DiMarco. Throw them all in a bag, shake them up to mix and match. Whatever comes out of the bag, attach Titanius Maximus’ package. Heaven.