PHOTOS: Eddie Redmayne is the latest hunk jumping on the off-the-shoulder trend & it’s a serve

Eddie Redmayne continues to take fashion risks and they always pay off!
No stranger to eschewing the usual men’s red carpet staple of a standard tux, the 42-year-old has been rocking edgy looks for years.
If you recall, a year ago he set off a wild sartorial debate after he dared to add a touch of femme glam to the SAG Award arrivals wearing a sleek Saint Laurent white blouse with a huge tied bow at the neckline.
The high-fashion number was a winner baby!
On Tuesday night, the Oscar winner continued to blur gender norms by wearing a chic black off-the-shoulder blouse to a special VIP party and preview performance ahead of his debut in the Broadway revival of Cabaret.
Paired simply with his watch and toned arms, the daring one-shoulder top gave the look a perfect balance of the masculine and feminine.
It’s giving black-tie toga party!
Co-hosted by Vogue editrix Anna Wintour and Zoe Kravitz, the exclusive gala featured many of Redmayne’s good pals including his Les Miserables co-star Hugh Jackman, pop star Sam Smith and their boyfriend Christian Cowan, Justin Theroux, Marc Jacobs, Allison Williams, Michaela Coel, and Ben Platt, among others.
Redmayne, who portrays The Emcee in the revival, wore the flowing YSL top by Anthony Vaccarello after previously donning it for an editorial spread for Replica Magazine.
It’s a serve!
The entire look is the handiwork of uber stylist Harry Lambert, with who Redmayne has been working with since taking his fashion pedigree to a new trajectory.
Lambert is also the man behind Harry Styles‘ style metamorphosis and has been guiding other male stars like Barry Keoghan, Dan Levy and Hearstopper cutie Sebastian Croft into embracing a more fearless aesthetic.
And while we applaud Redmayne for setting a great example for stepping out of one’s fashion comfort zones – especially the rigid gender norms dictating what men should and should not wear – he’s not the first to effortlessly show out in a slick off-the-shoulder number.
Click through to see other male celebs letting their clavicles breathe in exquisite off-the-shoulder ensembles…
Manu Ríos
The Elite hunk stunned in this sheer ombre Ferragamo top for a spread in Vogue Man Hong Kong that was styled by his business partner and good friend Marc Forné. Gorgeous on all levels.
Troye Sivan
The “Rush” singer gave a Grecian twist in this silver flowing Ferragamo top at the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes that was also styled by Marc Forné.
Troye Sivan
Troye loves a shoulder moment and he did it again at the The Idol premiere in Cannes with this silky white Ferragamo blouse with cold-shoulder cut-outs, which of course was styled by Forné.
Lil Nas X
The “Industry Baby” singer took over the 2021 VMAs red carpet in this sparkling and regal purple suit with an off-the-shoulder jacket and flowing train.
Christian Chavez
As the breakout star of Mexican pop supergroup RBD, Chavez is known for his fierce stage fashions and this fluorescent off-the-shoulder crop top by Pablo Machado was definitely a head-turner.
Mahmood
The Italian singer-songwriter looked chic AF in this all black off-the-shoulder ensemble with a corseted waist and flare slacks after performing at the Sanremo Music Festival.
Which off-the-shoulder getup is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below:
