Politician Brian Sims posts topless, bedroom selfie with beloved friend



Of all the LGBTQ politicians across the US, Brian Sims, a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 182nd district, is one of the most well-liked and admired.

Who can forget the time he welcomed Mike Pence to Pennsylvania by flipping him the finger? Or more recently, when he blasted local GOP politicians for not rushing to reveal one of their own had COVID-19 and potentially put others at risk?

Related: Brian Sims accuses GOP of covering up lawmaker’s COVID-19 diagnosis in an epic, profanity-laden rant

His latest Instagram photo has prompted thousands of likes. This time, not for promoting any political views but simply because of its cuteness. It’s a shirtless shot of Sims, 41, in bed, with his beloved dog. The huge canine jumped up on to his master’s lap and proceeded to give Sims’ face a good licking: something guaranteed to prompt envy among some of Sims’ more ardent followers.

“Morning #BearAttack!” says Sims in the accompanying caption to the series of images. “There I was, listening to NPR, minding my own business, when she pounced. I’m ok and recovering nicely.”

Posted yesterday, the photos received hundreds of comments, with many praising Sims for allowing people a glimpse of his home life “I love seeing our representatives as normal humans! Keep doing the good work we need more reps like you!” said one, @beisa3. Another, @robzimmer, said, “Cue the ‘which of you is the bear’ comments.”

Related: A reminder that politician Brian Sims used to be quite a football jock