Ron DeSantis’ same-sex hissy fit, Nikki Haley goes off the rails, Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein bombshell

While Mason Gooding wanting to go gay for pay and soap star Alexander Torres’ sun-soaked photos took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
DON’T SAY GAY MARRIAGE: Nine years after the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage the law of the land, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is still butthurt that churches …haven’t been affected by the ruling at all. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
THE DEVIL WEARS MAGA: Lara Trump somehow got her father-in-law’s red hat mafia pointing their pitchforks at her sparkly, low-cut Dancing with the Stars-esque New Year’s Eve gown. [See and read all about it on Queerty]
NEVER FORGET: On the eve of the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, President Biden unified the country by reminding all Americans what a POS the one-term, twice-impeached, four-times indicted ex-president was that day (and every day).
ROE V. SANDERS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off 2024 with another shameless publicly stunt aimed at the military. [Read all about it on Queerty]
YOU ARE WHO YOUR FRIENDS ARE: Surprise, surprise! Donald Trump was “very close” with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the disgraced ex-president’s lesbian niece. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
FOOT-IN-MOUTH SYNDROME: After forgetting to mention slavery during her Civil War gaffe, Nikki Haley failed miserably to do damage control by continuously talking about having “black friends” and no one is enjoying her derailment more than the DeSantis’ struggling campaign.
FAMILY FEUD: Kellyanne Conway got dragged by her liberal lesbian daughter ahead of the third anniversary of January 6 attack and it was patriotic AF. [Read all about it on Queerty]
THE OG GAY AMERICAN: Former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, who resigned in 2004 upon admitting to having an extra-marital affair by coming out of the closet, is ready for his comeback and wants to be the Martha Stewart of politics. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
WELCOME TO THE MAGA-VERSE: Trump’s most die-hard cult members are living their best lives three years after pledging allegiance to the world’s worst occupant of the White House.
Ronbo
Does anyone wonder why convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein managed to stay so active in politics? I guess when you have video recordings of powerful people, you can continue doing what you love to do.
And now it’s leaking that he was involved with Intelligence Agencies!?!? Seems that there are more stories to be told. Just where did those recordings go? One doesn’t have to have the originals because copies will do just fine.