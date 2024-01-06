Ron DeSantis’ same-sex hissy fit, Nikki Haley goes off the rails, Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein bombshell

While Mason Gooding wanting to go gay for pay and soap star Alexander Torres’ sun-soaked photos took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY GAY MARRIAGE: Nine years after the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage the law of the land, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is still butthurt that churches …haven’t been affected by the ruling at all. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

THE DEVIL WEARS MAGA: Lara Trump somehow got her father-in-law’s red hat mafia pointing their pitchforks at her sparkly, low-cut Dancing with the Stars-esque New Year’s Eve gown. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

NEVER FORGET: On the eve of the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, President Biden unified the country by reminding all Americans what a POS the one-term, twice-impeached, four-times indicted ex-president was that day (and every day).

On Jan. 6, Donald Trump could have tried to call off the attack, but instead, "Trump did nothing." https://t.co/LWp9e3TRyW — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) January 5, 2024

ROE V. SANDERS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off 2024 with another shameless publicly stunt aimed at the military. [Read all about it on Queerty]

YOU ARE WHO YOUR FRIENDS ARE: Surprise, surprise! Donald Trump was “very close” with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the disgraced ex-president’s lesbian niece. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FOOT-IN-MOUTH SYNDROME: After forgetting to mention slavery during her Civil War gaffe, Nikki Haley failed miserably to do damage control by continuously talking about having “black friends” and no one is enjoying her derailment more than the DeSantis’ struggling campaign.

DAY 9 of Nikki Haley trying to clean up her Civil War gaffe.



“I had black friends growing up.” pic.twitter.com/MGpHiEIMyN — DeSantis War Room ? (@DeSantisWarRoom) January 5, 2024

Day 10: Nikki Haley can't quit her Civil War gaffe and tries to get off the hook: "Saying that I had black friends is a source of pride."



Trainwreck. pic.twitter.com/XHwW2o2mHR — DeSantis War Room ? (@DeSantisWarRoom) January 5, 2024

FAMILY FEUD: Kellyanne Conway got dragged by her liberal lesbian daughter ahead of the third anniversary of January 6 attack and it was patriotic AF. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE OG GAY AMERICAN: Former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, who resigned in 2004 upon admitting to having an extra-marital affair by coming out of the closet, is ready for his comeback and wants to be the Martha Stewart of politics. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

WELCOME TO THE MAGA-VERSE: Trump’s most die-hard cult members are living their best lives three years after pledging allegiance to the world’s worst occupant of the White House.

JUST IN: New Jan. 6 stats for 3rd anniversary of the attack



-1,265 arrests

-452 charged w assaulting/impeding officers

-332 charged w obstruction



-718 guilty pleas; 171 guilty at trial

-749 senences handed down — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 5, 2024