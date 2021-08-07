Shawn Mendes’ short shorts, Nyle DiMarco’s speedo, & Big Sean’s big chest

This week Matt Damon announced he’s stopped using antigay slurs, Kathy Griffin made her cancer diagnosis public, and Tan France became a dad. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Shawn Mendes wore stripes.
Conrad Rocha took a dip in the Pacific.
Aja popped a squat.
Carson Kressley had a good idea.
Ryan O’Connell brought a bear to bed.
Big Sean looked down.
Shomari Francis ordered a drink.
Christopher Meloni covered Men’s Health.
Lil Nas X broke another record.
Steven Gelagotis washed his car.
Titanius Maximus checked his phone.
Jaymes Vaughan cracked a joke.
Nyle DiMarco chilled in Italy.
Dyllón Burnside took a hike.
Jake Jacob hosted guests.
James Duke Mason caught rays.
Jeremy McClain removed his shoe.
Seth G burned sage.
Ryan Cleary watched the sun set.
Matthew Mitcham got rid of his tan lines.
And Sam Heughan hit the gym.
2 Comments
dennynova
Usually I page through these pix wondering who these guys are that I’ve–for the most part—never heard of. Today, however, I read through JakeJacob01’s insta and am so glad I did. What a great read and example for us all…
Kangol2
Great lineup and thanks for including some of my faves (Ryan Cleary, Titanius, Nyle, etc.). Also congrats to Lil Nas X for setting a new standard with two songs in the Top 10 for the second time!