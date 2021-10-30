Steve Grand’s speedo calendar, Davey Davey’s tight end, & Troye Sivan’s pup play

This week Courtney Stodden stepped back into the spotlight, Madonna addressed her haters, and Tom Daley recalled the time his trunks slipped off on live TV. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ashley Parker Angel made a snack.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore sweat it out.
View this post on Instagram
Matt Lister stood guard.
View this post on Instagram
Nick Adams channeled Frank N. Furter.
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness hit the beach.
View this post on Instagram
Steve Grand shot a calendar.
View this post on Instagram
The Game wore a mask.
View this post on Instagram
Chella Man hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Joshua Christie relaxed in Mexico.
View this post on Instagram
Elliott Norris had a seat.
View this post on Instagram
Antony Tran stayed the night.
View this post on Instagram
Bianca Del Rio dreamt of home.
View this post on Instagram
Dyllón Burnside walked through the ocean.
View this post on Instagram
Orlando Bloom built his own furniture.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan Cleary took a shower.
View this post on Instagram
Troye Sivan went to the doghouse.
View this post on Instagram
Billy Eichner showed some chest.
View this post on Instagram
Big Sean had a smoke.
View this post on Instagram
Nick Viall popped a squat.
View this post on Instagram
And Davey Davey looked back.
View this post on Instagram
One Comment
ingyaom
“Davey Davey”?