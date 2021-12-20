WATCH: Trump gets booed by his own supporters for this wacky reason

Former President and conspiracy enthusiast Donald Trump endured a moment of karma over the weekend. During a speech opposite disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, the pair endured boos from their own supporters. The reason: both admitted to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

During a rally in Dallas, O’Reilly admitted to taking the COVID-19 vaccine–something some right-wing media personalities have tried to dissuade their audiences from doing. Trump admitted to taking the vaccine as well, as well as a booster shot.

“Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly noted during the rally. “Did you get the booster?”

“Yes,” Trump agreed.

“I got it, too,” O’Reilly said.

At that point, audible “boos” erupted from the audience, apparently full of skeptics and conspiracy theorists opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. Trump pushed back against the hate, and tried to downplay the catcalls.

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump grunted at the audience. “It’s a very tiny group over there,” he added, pointing to a corner of the room.

The booing seems appropriate, although probably not for the reason the hecklers intended. Donald Trump has endured wide, bipartisan criticism for his refusal to encourage his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Trump had also previously discouraged booster shots, saying he probably would not get one himself. Trump’s waffling stance on the issue is all the more inexplicable considering he survived COVID-19 in the run-up to the 2020 Election; the disease left him severely ill and hospitalized. Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis also continues to earn the ire of the world, with the former president having downplayed the danger of the virus, contradicted health expert recommendations, refused to wear or promote masks, and, at one point, claiming the virus would magically “go away.”