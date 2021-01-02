INSTASTUDS

Zachary Quinto’s bath, Justin Bieber’s bulge, & Tyson Beckford’s 50th

By

This week RuPaul dropped some new gender-inclusive language on Drag Race, Jonathan Van Ness revealed he secretly got married, and John Barrowman flashed some ass in Palm Springs. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Anthony Bowens posed for Gayletter.

Zachary Quinto bathed in Iceland.

André Hamann had coffee.

Justin Bieber removed his tattoos.

Jan Stuehmer painted himself.

Mark Mackillop took a shower.

Max Whitlock burned his foot.

Matteo Lane stretched.

Titanius Maximus made Santa a deal.

Brian Jordan Alvarez asked a question.

Mehcad Brooks gave thanks.

James Yates walked the beach.

Kelechi wore yellow.

Doctor John had his nipple licked.

Pietro Boselli slept on the sand.

Guillermo Díaz took a bath.

Ródiney Santiago showed off his necklace.

Tyson Beckford turned 50.

Steve Grand played ball.

Jwan Yosef sweat it out.

Jase Woodruff fed his horse.

Amir Morris had a drink.

Nick Cannon turned his back.

Matty Lee got wet.

Brandon Anthony felt himself.

Chris Mazdzer took polar plunge.

Jon Kortajarena popped a bottle.

Eliad Cohen sat down.

And Jason Derulo hit the jungle gym.