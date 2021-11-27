Antoni Porowski’s tough look, Haaz Sleiman’s birthday suit, & Shawn Mendes’s new hobby

This week Madonna had her photos removed for being too racy, Joy Behar encouraged everyone to “just come out,” and the internet sounded off on the meaning of the word “queer.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jaymes Vaughan practiced on land.
View this post on Instagram
Luke Evans sat on a box.
View this post on Instagram
David Marshall bought a coffee.
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes caught some waves.
View this post on Instagram
Tyson Beckford stretched his legs.
View this post on Instagram
A newly out Arthur Nory had coffee in bed.
View this post on Instagram
Sarunas J. Jackson laughed out loud.
View this post on Instagram
Okkar Min Maung hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Sander Jennings gave thanks.
View this post on Instagram
James Yates did the wash.
View this post on Instagram
John Whaite posed for Attitude.
View this post on Instagram
Aquaria was served.
View this post on Instagram
James Longman went to Maldives.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan O’Connell read a book.
View this post on Instagram
Guilherme Everton Ferreira saw Paris.
View this post on Instagram
Duncan James hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Antoni Porowski struck a pose.
View this post on Instagram
Adam Peaty got ready.
View this post on Instagram
Haaz Sleiman leaned in.
View this post on Instagram
And RJ Cyler picked the grass.
View this post on Instagram