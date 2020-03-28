Chris Salvatore’s sun hat, Terry Miller’s nude briefs, & Matthew Camp’s all wet

View this post on Instagram

~15 MINUTE AB WORK OUT AT HOME ?? – 8 EXERCISES 2 ROUNDS 15 SEC RECOVERY EACH – ?Alternating Crunch (10x per side) ?Russian Twist (15x per side) ?Cycling ABS (20x per side) ?Mountain Climbers (10x per side) ?Alternating Elevation Beats (10x each) ?Crunch With Knees To Chest (20x) ?Alternating Beats (40 seconds) ?Plank Knee To Elbow (10x per side)