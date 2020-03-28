Chris Salvatore’s sun hat, Terry Miller’s nude briefs, & Matthew Camp’s all wet

This week Ellen attempted damage control after being outed as “mean,” Kathy Griffin detailed an “unbearably painful” case of Coronavirus, and stay-at-home orders led to at least one British couple’s demise. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Nyle DiMarco stayed home with Coronavirus.
~15 MINUTE AB WORK OUT AT HOME ?? – 8 EXERCISES 2 ROUNDS 15 SEC RECOVERY EACH – ?Alternating Crunch (10x per side) ?Russian Twist (15x per side) ?Cycling ABS (20x per side) ?Mountain Climbers (10x per side) ?Alternating Elevation Beats (10x each) ?Crunch With Knees To Chest (20x) ?Alternating Beats (40 seconds) ?Plank Knee To Elbow (10x per side)
Reality star Ellis Iyayi self quarantined.
Model Felipe Fontora wore bananas.
Matteo Lane had the beach to himself.
Eliad Cohen made a promise.
Chris Salvatore got some sun.
Locky Brownlie surfaced.
Matthew Camp got wet.
Daddies are always there to support and protect. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial we show up for our communities. That’s why for a limited time, 100% of profits from our Classic @daddycouture sweatshirt are being donated directly to NYC’s largest hunger-relief organization, supporting the LGBTQ+ community. It’s thie very first item on our site xx @matthewcamp @more_milf @caseyk.photo @daddycouture
Simon Sherry-Wood stayed safe.
*UPDATE: I did not anticipate Runyon being so busy. I will not be back while this is going on. I’m trying to do my best during this situation and stay sane. Lesson learned.* Had to get out of the house but was even uncomfortable with how busy Runyon was. Sending virtual hugs & kisses to everybody ?? #staysafe #staythirsty
River Viiperi had a snack.
Brian Jordan Alvarez smiled.
Jason Derulo flexed hard.
Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan took a nap.
We are sleeping so much better thanks to @cvspharmacy. Since becoming a #CVSPartner on their #DontSleepOnSelfCare campaign, we have learned so much about our sleep habits and ways to get better sleep. Because of that, we feel better during the day! I have more energy and I’m less cranky. I also found my workouts are a lot stronger. Here are some ideas that worked for us: – We stopped watching TV to fall asleep. For years we have watched Family Guy to get some zzz’s but we actually found that meditation is way better. There are a ton of apps you can use for guided meditation, or just good old fashion focusing on your breathing and letting your mind slow down. – No phones 1 hour before bed. I know, I didn’t think it was possible either, but it is! By not checking emails and doing work right before bed, we found our brains were racing less when our heads hit the pillows. – Some days are extra stressful or we have a crazy travel schedule, and we found for days like that, a little bit of melatonin did the trick. It helped us fall asleep and stay asleep when we’re jumping around to different time zones and our clock feels all wonky. Although we are sleeping better, this sleep journey is far from over. We always want to pay attention to our sleep habits and make sure we are getting between 7-9 hours of sleep when we can since it can have a positive impact on our overall health. So we will keep trying new things, and would love to hear what you guys do to get good sleep. So comment below and let us know, and let’s keep on sleepin' on! #DiscoverCVS
Tommy Dorfman wore red.
dear diary: today i woke up in my own bed. put on half an outfit and made breakfast. i read @lenadunham first chapter of verified strangers for @voguemagazine, tried to get my dog to eat (she’s had a stomach virus), and am currently redrafting a screenplay, on my fourth cup of coffee. i’m filled with gratitude today for having a home, a bed, and a chosen family to quarantine with. this is not the case for everybody during these dark times and i urge you – with this salacious thirst trap – to help support those in need, if you can. spreading the word is enough. i’m currently putting my efforts into @aliforneycenter and @hopethrusoap – two organizations helping homelessness during this time, in new york city and atlanta.
Jon Kortajarena warmed up.
Model Taylor Phillips popped a squat.
Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory worked from home.
Steve Grand threw back to the opposite of social distancing.
#tbt to fun, silly times in #puertovallarta at @mantamarbc. I don’t know why 3 of us couldn’t keep their eyes open ?? I’m wearing the mini #brief I designed for my line, @grandaxis. It will be available in many colors, sizes S-3XXL, sometime in the next 2 months when the factory opens back up! For now you can still get the #underwear from ShopGrandAxis.com #mensswimwear #meninunderwear #guysinspeedos #meninspeedos #speedos #guysinbriefs #muscle #fitness #fitnessmodel #shirtlessguys #bulge #underwearbulge #grandaxis #speedoguy
Terry Miller wore nude.
William Shewfelt took a dip.
Milk colored outside the lines.
Big Dipper took it easy.
And Jimmy Fowlie drew on himself.