Trump creeped out his staff by obsessing over their sex lives, especially the ‘gay’ ones

Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for behaving tactfully in public, but the more the world learns of his off-camera behavior, the creepier he gets.

According to a new book, the former president regularly wore his homophobia and transphobia like badges of honor among his staffers, sometimes leaving them stunned.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America details how Trump’s preoccupation with appearing to be masculine fueled his alarming behavior.

Haberman describes one meeting early in Trump’s administration with vice president Mike Pence and campaign aide Jason Miller, whom Trump said definitely “likes the ladies.”

“You know how sometimes someone turns out to be gay later and you knew?” Trump said, according to the book. “This guy, he isn’t even like one percent gay.”

There was no Seinfeld-esque “Not that there’s anything wrong with that!” to follow.

Trump was also obsessed with speculating who in his circles might be gay, and frequently mocked Trump Organization executive Alan Marcus as “queer” and “bragged that he paid the executive less,” according to excerpts of Haberman’s book published by The Daily Beast.

She also spoke with former employees who said he’d often show off photos of women he claimed to have had sex with, which sounds pretty on brand.

“They also recalled Trump mocking gay men, or men who were seen as weak, with the words ‘queer’ or ‘f*ggot,’” Haberman wrote.

Then there’s this unbelievably cringey story from the week leading up to the second presidential debate in 2016, when then-adviser Reince Priebus asked Trump a debate prep question from the point of view of a female transgender student.

Priebus, as “the student,” asked about using the girls’ restroom, to which Trump reportedly responded: “C*cked or dec*cked?”

A silence fell over the room until an unnamed person finally said “dec*cked?”, prompting Trump to make a chopping hand gesture.

“With c*ck or without c*ck?” Trump said again, according to the book.

An adviser asked the candidate what difference that would make, and Trump reportedly answered: “What if a girl was in the bathroom and someone came in, lifted up a skirt, and a schlong was hanging out?”

“Those who heard him speak were often struck by the fact that he appeared to be trying to shock,” Haberman wrote.