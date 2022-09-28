Trump creeped out his staff by obsessing over their sex lives, especially the ‘gay’ ones

Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for behaving tactfully in public, but the more the world learns of his off-camera behavior, the creepier he gets.
According to a new book, the former president regularly wore his homophobia and transphobia like badges of honor among his staffers, sometimes leaving them stunned.
Related: Donald Trump’s big plan to stall the DOJ comes back to slap him hard across the face
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America details how Trump’s preoccupation with appearing to be masculine fueled his alarming behavior.
Haberman describes one meeting early in Trump’s administration with vice president Mike Pence and campaign aide Jason Miller, whom Trump said definitely “likes the ladies.”
“You know how sometimes someone turns out to be gay later and you knew?” Trump said, according to the book. “This guy, he isn’t even like one percent gay.”
Related: Tiffany Trump blissfully focuses on her wedding as the rest of her family descends into legal pandemonium
There was no Seinfeld-esque “Not that there’s anything wrong with that!” to follow.
Trump was also obsessed with speculating who in his circles might be gay, and frequently mocked Trump Organization executive Alan Marcus as “queer” and “bragged that he paid the executive less,” according to excerpts of Haberman’s book published by The Daily Beast.
She also spoke with former employees who said he’d often show off photos of women he claimed to have had sex with, which sounds pretty on brand.
“They also recalled Trump mocking gay men, or men who were seen as weak, with the words ‘queer’ or ‘f*ggot,’” Haberman wrote.
Related: Donald Trump’s fraud lawsuit takes a grim turn as Bernie Madoff’s lawyer enters the chat
Then there’s this unbelievably cringey story from the week leading up to the second presidential debate in 2016, when then-adviser Reince Priebus asked Trump a debate prep question from the point of view of a female transgender student.
Priebus, as “the student,” asked about using the girls’ restroom, to which Trump reportedly responded: “C*cked or dec*cked?”
A silence fell over the room until an unnamed person finally said “dec*cked?”, prompting Trump to make a chopping hand gesture.
“With c*ck or without c*ck?” Trump said again, according to the book.
Related: Donald Trump reveals the reason Lindsey Graham “kisses my a**”
An adviser asked the candidate what difference that would make, and Trump reportedly answered: “What if a girl was in the bathroom and someone came in, lifted up a skirt, and a schlong was hanging out?”
“Those who heard him speak were often struck by the fact that he appeared to be trying to shock,” Haberman wrote.
8 Comments
LumpyPillows
Trump is a 100% perv. He always has been. He’s one twisted, sick puppy. Not surprised he’s evil to everyone.
Cam
This reporter who wrote the book, sat on incriminating evidence she had on Trump at the time, and both she and the New York Times, where she works fail to disclose that her mother is an executive at the firm that did P.R. for Trump. Disgusting.
abfab
Tell us what you’re sitting on Camoron. Copy and paste all you want. Yawn city.
Mack
The worst it is, his idiots will still idolize him. They are that stupid.
ZzBomb
I’d like to hear from our right wing defenders here on this. Is Trump still not “anti-gay” as they have claimed or will there be more goal post shifting b/c “dear leader is never wrong!”
abfab
How we got thru 4 plus years with this piece of shit in the WH is beyond me. He also needs to go away.
LumpyPillows
Trump isn’t anti-gay in the same sense as Pence. Trump couldn’t care less about religion or morality. He literally is a sociopath. There needs to be something in it for him. In this case demonizing LGBTQ people got him votes. He was never our friend and never will be. Horrible man. terrible president. Ongoing threat to the planet.
He did harm to transgender people directly before he lost interest. We lucked out that he was so bad at governing he never got around to screwing us worse. His Supreme Court will, however, be our worst nightmare for a long time.
There is no way anyone can say Trump wasn’t and doesn’t continue to be terrible for LGBT people.
johncp56
Is this not the actions of homophobic and racist people, obsess on behaviors they know nothing about, or mack by asking what do they do