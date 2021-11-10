Eric Trump may not want to check his Twitter–it’s looking bad

Last week, Eric Trump took to Fox News to once again share his concerns for children in America by bitching about their toys being stuck on container ships ahead of Christmas and blaming it all on Joe Biden.

It didn’t go over too well, especially coming from the guy whose charity, the Eric Trump Foundation, was busted not too long ago for funneling donations intended for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital into his family’s golf courses instead.

That got people remembering some of those other incredibly “dumb things” Eric has said over the years, and boy, there are a lot to choose from.

Just last month he ranted that President Biden has been spending way too much time at his house in Delaware and not enough time at the actual White House. Because he would know.

Or there was the time in February when he blamed Biden for the deep freeze in Texas that left millions without power. Biden had been in office for one month.

Here’s what other are recalling:

Remember in 2020 when Eric Trump claimed his father “literally saved Christianity?” ? — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) November 7, 2021

Mandate Kevin McCarthy Ashley Biden Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Donald Trump jr. Socialism #ThanksBrandon "Eric Trump is shocked people use foul language to talk about his foul-mouthed father" pic.twitter.com/Ba1gHGGqRl — Katiejohn (@45rapeKatiejohn) November 7, 2021

Every time I see Eric Trump trending, I am reminded of one of his more "brilliant" statements, summed up in an old post (last May) of mine: pic.twitter.com/xC6CuH2Zee — Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) November 7, 2021

Any time Eric trump trends, it’s due to the fact he’s a bombastic fucking idiot, but let’s also never forget that he stole from a child cancer patient charity and his sponge spouse Lara stole from a dog rescue charity which shows he’s as evil as he is dumb. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 7, 2021

I don't know why Eric Trump is trending, but good time to remind everyone that he funneled Cancer money for children to his business…yes money from a cancer charity straaaiiight into his pockets and his wife Lara funneled Dog Rescue charity money into Donald Trump’s pocket pic.twitter.com/rC903yZFzU — Alicia Smith ??? #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) November 7, 2021

At least he’s consistent if nothing else.