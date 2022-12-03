INSTASTUDS

Joel Kim Booster’s kiss, Tom Daley’s self portrait, & Max Emerson’s handsome handyman

By · 12 comments

This week Jake Gyllenhaal’s most pec-popping role made a comeback, Omar Apollo won Twitter, and Herschel Walker called his son “ugly.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Joel Kim Booster got a kiss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim)

Maluma sailed away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Dave Coast finished a run.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Coast (@davecoast)

Chris Damned caught his reflection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Damned (@itschrisdamned)

Cody Rigsby embraced his lifestyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Rigsby (@codyrigsby)

Antony Tran laid down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by antony (@antonytran)

Sterling Walker worked out at home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Zane Phillips combed his hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Costa Brazil (@costabrazil)

Cole Pickup wore two pieces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabriel Gastelum (@gabrielgastelum)

Chris Salvatore roamed the desert.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Tom Daley took a picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Jaimie Wilson showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaimie Wilson (@tboy61915)

John Duff found a stream.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Duff (@iamjohnduff)

Stephen Lomas mounted a TV.

Troye Sivan read at the pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Andres Camilo worked in his underwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Michael Turchin got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart)

Locky Brownlie took a hike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Locky Brownlie (@lockybrownlie)

Ryan Cleary got back to the gym.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

And Mark Mackillop put up the tree.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Mackillop (@markmackillop)