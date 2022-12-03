Joel Kim Booster’s kiss, Tom Daley’s self portrait, & Max Emerson’s handsome handyman

This week Jake Gyllenhaal’s most pec-popping role made a comeback, Omar Apollo won Twitter, and Herschel Walker called his son “ugly.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Joel Kim Booster got a kiss.
Maluma sailed away.
Dave Coast finished a run.
Chris Damned caught his reflection.
Cody Rigsby embraced his lifestyle.
Antony Tran laid down.
Sterling Walker worked out at home.
Zane Phillips combed his hair.
Cole Pickup wore two pieces.
Chris Salvatore roamed the desert.
Tom Daley took a picture.
Jaimie Wilson showed off.
John Duff found a stream.
Stephen Lomas mounted a TV.
Troye Sivan read at the pool.
Andres Camilo worked in his underwear.
Michael Turchin got some sun.
Locky Brownlie took a hike.
Ryan Cleary got back to the gym.
And Mark Mackillop put up the tree.
12 Comments
ScottOnEarth
Great lineup!….especially the impossibly hot and gorgeous Maluma and Ryan Cleary.
inbama
Before you go out bar-hopping this weekend, please Google today’s New York Times: “Druggings, Deaths and Robberies Put New York’s Gay Community on Edge.”
It’s practically “American Horror Story 11.”
SDR94103
why the hell are you still giving this ahole any space on this site??
Maluma = is not a friend to the gay community. STOP
mz.sam
NO E’ffin’ SHIT, Sherlock!!!
daisy1963
A nice assortment of fur to cozy up to this holiday season!
mz.sam
Luv to get ZAPPED by Zane!
nm4047
this dick has popped up again
Man About Town
I thought Chris Damned was the silliest name I’d ever seen until I scrolled down to Locky Brownlie.
Kangol2
Sterling Walker, Anthony Tran and Ryan Cleary made this week worth scrolling through (and there are far better IG photos of that beauty Cleary, Queerty!).
MISTERJETT
love those hocks on Stephen Lomas!!!!