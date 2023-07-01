INSTASTUDS

Johnny Sibilly’s bedroom, Matt Gutman’s chest, & Matteo Lane’s vacation

By

This week Dr. Jill Biden partied with the gays, Madonna was rushed to the hospital, and new Superman David Corenswet bulged at the beach. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Matteo Lane sailed away.

 

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane)

Sterling Walker got some sun.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Johnny Sibilly showed off.

 

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly)

Matt Gutman danced with his dog.

 

A post shared by Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanabc)

Joey Zauzig showered outside.

 

A post shared by Joey Zauzig (@joeyzauzig)

Chris Stanley took a hike.

 

A post shared by stanchris (@stanchris)

Matthew Holehouse snapped a selfie.

 

A post shared by Matty Holehouse (@mholehouse)

Noah J. Richter cooled off.

 

A post shared by Noah J. Richter (@noahjrichter)

Jackie Cox took Pride to the beach.

 

A post shared by Jackie Cox (@jackiecoxnyc)

Guillaume Cizeron took his shirt off.

Matt Lister channeled Madonna.

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Josh Hicks ate lunch in the park.

 

A post shared by josh hicks | 28 (@joshhicks)

Laith Ashley waived his flag.

Eric Masip got in the pool.

 

A post shared by Eric Masip (@ericmasip)

John Whaite took a vacation.

 

A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

Colin Grafton had pizza.

 

A post shared by Colin Grafton (@colin_grafton)

Johnny Massaro covered his ears.

 

A post shared by @johnnyomassaro

Obi Nnadi and Johnny Middlebrooks joined forces.

 

A post shared by Obi Nnadi (@obi_blvd)

Pearl got in the pool.

 

A post shared by Pearl (@pearliaison)

And Michael Cimino took a bath.

 

A post shared by Michael Cimino (@itsmichaelcimino)