Jonathan Bennett’s gay cruise, Channing Tatum’s last dance, & Shawn Mendes on a hike

This week Madonna trolled her haters, Angela Bassett did the thing, and Jeffree Star slammed they/them pronouns. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
David Ratcliffe wore jeans.
Shomari Francis went to Hawaii.
Matthew Holehouse hogged the restroom.
Jonathan Bennett went cruising.
Channing Tatum danced.
Derrick Gordon hit the gym.
Johnny Middlebrooks sat back.
Jonathan Majors upset the homophobes.
Troy Pes and Zander Hodgson shared a blanket.
Brandon Kyle Goodman checked the view.
James Yates flexed.
Maluma cleaned up.
Aidan Faminoff cracked a cold one.
Tom Daley poured coffee.
Shawn Mendes took a hike.
Garrett Clayton went to the beach.
Chris Hemsworth drove the RV.
Pita Taufatofua picked fruits.
David Ortega rinsed off.
And Jack Falahee caught the golden hour.
2 Comments
KissBananaPeels
suck it in and click…UGH
Just.my.opinion
Super boring this week. ?