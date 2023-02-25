instastuds

Jonathan Bennett’s gay cruise, Channing Tatum’s last dance, & Shawn Mendes on a hike

By

This week Madonna trolled her haters, Angela Bassett did the thing, and Jeffree Star slammed they/them pronouns. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

David Ratcliffe wore jeans.

 

David Ratcliffe (@davidratcliffe_)

Shomari Francis went to Hawaii.

 

Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Matthew Holehouse hogged the restroom.

 

Matthew Holehouse (@mholehouse)

Jonathan Bennett went cruising.

 

Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Channing Tatum danced.

 

Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)


Derrick Gordon hit the gym.

 

Derrick Gordon (@itsderrickgordon)

Johnny Middlebrooks sat back.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks (@johnny_llee)

Jonathan Majors upset the homophobes.

 

EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

Troy Pes and Zander Hodgson shared a blanket.

 

Zander Hodgson (@zanderhodgson)

Brandon Kyle Goodman checked the view.

James Yates flexed.

 

James Yates (@yatesy17)

Maluma cleaned up.

 

MALUMA (@maluma)

Aidan Faminoff cracked a cold one.

Tom Daley poured coffee.

 

Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Shawn Mendes took a hike.

 

Just Jared (@justjared)

Garrett Clayton went to the beach.

 

Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1)

Chris Hemsworth drove the RV.

 

Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Pita Taufatofua picked fruits.

 

Pita Taufatofua (@pita_tofua)

David Ortega rinsed off.

 

DAVID ORTEGA (@davidortega55)

And Jack Falahee caught the golden hour.

 

Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)